Rosscarbery ladies footballers look to the future after minor county title

WEST Cork LGFA club Rosscarbery Ladies are looking to the future and reaping the dividends of diligent work at underage level.

Ross’s adult football panel is in a period of transition. Yet, a host of talented young players emerging from the club’s minor and U16 ranks suggests brighter days ahead and in the not-too-distant future.

This season’s Cork LGFA intermediate (adult) county championship and Division 2 county league saw Rosscarbery consolidate their grading and finish mid-table in the division.

A 0-11 to 0-3 intermediate county championship victory over fellow West Cork club Bantry Blues solidified Rosscarbery’s IFC status for 2023 and secured a county semi-final berth. Sarah Hayes (0-6), Brid Collins (0-2), Eimear O’Rourke, Nadine Hayes and Megan Hayes were on target that afternoon against the Blues. Another local derby awaited Ross in the last four of the county championship.

Eventual IFC county champions Castlehaven proved too strong for Ross in the semi-finals however, winning 5-9 to 1-7 before going on to defeat Glanmire in a cracking decider.

As for Rosscarbery, their championship efforts came after a league campaign that concluded with a fifth place Division 2 finish. That placing was attained thanks to notable wins over All-Ireland LGFA junior final-bound Naomh Abán and Cork LGFA junior county finalists O’Donovan Rossa.

Clearly, there is plenty of raw material for Rosscarbery to work with at intermediate level in 2023. Even more encouragingly, the club’s underage efforts delivered silverware across numerous age groups. A host of emerging talent is coming through to bolster Rosscarbery’s adult ranks in the near future.

Ross’ U14s reached this year’s county semi-finals only to lose out to eventual champions Courcy Rovers. At the U12 grade, Rosscarbery entered two teams in West Cork LGFA competitions, team ‘Ardagh’ and team ‘Newtown’.

Ardagh played in West Cork C2 competition finishing just outside the play-offs. Newtown played in the West Cork B and won a play-off against Dohenys to earn a county semi-final berth.

The U12 B county championship semi-finals and final were completed on the same day in Clonakilty. Ross defeated East Cork side St Catherine’s in a semi-final and, later that day, overcame Naomh Abán 6-5 to 3-5 in a cracking decider to claim the championship.

At U16, Rosscarbery defeated beat Banteer in the county quarter-finals before losing out to Ballincollig by a single point in the penultimate round.

It was left to Rosscarbery Ladies minors to finish off the year on a positive note. A young panel claimed Cork LGFA B2 minor success and did it the hard way.

Ross were drawn against Dromtarriffe in the county semi-finals but with the caveat of home advantage for what was expected to be a close encounter.

So it proved even though the hosts built an impressive 3-6 to 0-3 interval advantage. Maeve Kingston, Eimear McCarthy, Ciara Hourihane and Etaoin Hayes points along with Caroline Beamish (2) and Kellianne French goals put Rosscarbery firmly in the driving seat.

As expected, Dromtarriffe hit back in the second period with three unanswered goals quickly reducing the deficit.

Rosscarbery weren’t finished and Caroline Beamish completed her hat-trick before late Eimear McCarthy and Kellianne French points cemented a 4-10 to 4-5 semi-final win.

That tough test stood to Rosscarbery Ladies in their Cork LGFA B2 minor county final against Ballincollig at the beginning of December.

Rosscarbery Ladies Football captain Raonaid Kerrisk accepts the Cork LGFA Minor B2 county championship trophy from Cork LGFA chair Marion Crowley.

Played on Bishopstown’s 4G pitch, Rosscarbery’s ability to find the net was crucial as the West Cork side led 3-0 to 0-5 at half-time. Emer McCarthy (penalty), Caroline Beamish and Ciara Hourihane goaled before Ballincollig mounted a comeback and were only 3-2 to 0-9 behind heading into the final quarter.

Ross were guilty of switching off and Ballincollig took full advantage to find the back of the net. Their opponents’ response was instant however, a lightning move ended with a superb Ciara Hourihane score restoring Ross’ advantage.

An end-to-end encounter was level with nine minutes to go when Rosscarbery were awarded a penalty. Ciara Hourihane’s effort was brilliantly saved but the rebound fell to Caroline Beamish who fired over the bar. Surviving a ferocious Ballincollig fightback, Rosscarbery held on to win the 2022 minor B2 county championship 4-3 to 1-11.

A terrific end to the year for a ladies football club on the up.