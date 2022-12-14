Cork camogie: U14 and U16 grades featured brilliant finals across the board

WITH juvenile competition almost all completed its time to take a look at results from the U16 and U14 championship competitors.

In Premier 1 Sarsfields took the title with a victory over Ballinhassig in a final they dominated from the throw-in, despite Ballinhassig giving it their all the Sarsfields girls ran out winners. In the U16 premier Plate final, it was close but Cloughduv, thanks to an excellent opening 30 minutes ran out winners with four points to spare over Glen Rovers.

In the U16 Premier 2 championship, Newtownshandrum overcame Newcestown in a game where goals proved important, the Premier 2 plate was won by Ballinora with a strong performance helping them overcome Enniskeane.

In the U16 A championship, it was Erin’s Own who ran out winners over Aghabullogue, the U16 plate final was an all-city affair with Blackrock taking the title with a four-point winning margin over na Piarsaigh.

At U16 B level Ballyhea had a one-point win over Valley rovers in a close 3-6 to 2-8 battle and in the B plate final, it was another close encounter as Castlelyons edged out Dungourney in a high scoring 5-13 to 6-8 game.

The U16 C championship final was a tight, low-scoring contest Nemo hit three goals to Aghada 1-3 to take the honours; a goal also separated Watergrashill and Blarney in the U16 C plate final where it finished Watergrashill 3-8 Blarney 2-8.

U14

In the Premier U14 championship, final Sarsfields had a four-point win over Éire Óg in a hard-fought contest where it finished 3-9 to 1-11, in the Premier plate final it went down to the wire as Inniscarra edged out Sliabh Rua with a point between the sides at the full-time whistle 5-5 to 3-10.

The Premier 2 Cup was won by Aghabullogue as they recorded 4-4 to 2-4 win over Ballincollig, Bandon took the Premier 2 plate with four points to spare over Bishopstown 3-6 to 3-2.

In the U14 A championship Killeagh were the winners as they overcame St Catherine’s on a 2-5 to 1-4 scoreline, the U14 A plate was won by Castlemartyr na game where we had no goals as it finished Castlemartyr 0-6 Enniskeane 0-2.

The U14 B championship final was an exciting contest where just a point separated Fr O’Neill’s from Carrigtwohill as O’Neill’s ran out 3-7 to 4-3 victors. The U14 B plate was won by Ballinora by two point as they overcame Banteer 4-11 to 6-3 in a high-scoring encounter.

In the U14 C championship final Castlelyons had four points to spare over Brain Dillon’s 2-8 to 2-4, in the plate final it finished Charleville 8-3 Bride Rovers 3-12.

The U14 B2 competition was for clubs with second teams and here Douglas 2 defeated Midleton to take the B2 plate with Éire Óg 2 defeating Cobh 2 to take the shield.

A long hard season of underage championship completed thanks in no small way to the club who battle hard to get the programme completed.