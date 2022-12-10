Cork City top-scorer Ruairí Keating commits to 2023 campaign

RUAIRÍ Keating has signed a new contract with Cork City for the 2023 season, the club confirmed with an official announcement on Friday night.

The striker scored 13 times in 28 league appearances for the Rebel Army and he played a significant role in helping them land the First Division title and with it promotion back to the top tier of Irish football.

Keating becomes the fifth City player to commit his future to the club following in the footsteps of captain Cian Coleman, Cian Murphy, Barry Coffey and Aaron Bolger who all signed new deals in recent weeks.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, the frontman admitted said he was pleased to have signed back for the Leesiders at the beginning of what could be a bright new era.

This news comes a matter of days after Foras agreed for Dermot Usher to take full control of the club with 86% of members voting in his favour at a Special General Meeting.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Cork City, so I am delighted to be signing back again for another season,” Keating told the club’s official website.

“Last season was a really enjoyable one, both for myself personally and for the team, and I am hoping that more good times lie ahead for us. Turner’s Cross was a fantastic place to play last season; the crowds were fantastic and the support we got was amazing, both home and away.

There is a really good vibe around the club at the moment and we are all really looking forward to next season.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy also welcomed the news and he has backed Keating to have another good season for the club in 2023.

“Keats was a very important player for us last season, so we are very pleased to have him back again,” added Healy.

“He added a real goal threat to us when he came in, as well as a lot of experience. He’s played in the Premier Division before, and I know he is relishing the chance to do so again.”

It has been a positive start for Usher at the helm - re-signing two fan favourites just a few days after taking charge - as he aims to prove that the vast majority of the members who voted in favour of him taking over were right to do so.

“I think that the overwhelming vote that was received sets me off in a good start with Cork City and the fans,” Usher told The Echo recently.

“I think people have bought into what I’ve said so far to date, and I hope next year to drive that on and get people on the bus.

"Let’s get success on the pitch and off the pitch.”