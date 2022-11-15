Seán Óg Ó hAilpín set for Cork minor hurling coaching role

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín is set to serve under new Cork minor hurling manager Kieran Murphy as one of the coaches to the team for 2023.

The Na Piarsaigh clubman, who won All-Ireland medals in 1999, 2004 and 2005 – captain in the latter year – was confirmed as a coach at Tuesday night’s Cork County Board meeting, along with Garry Gray of Sarsfields.

Ó Ailpín has previously been involved at senior and underage level with his club as well as serving as a Cork minor selector during the disrupted 2023 season, when Dónal Óg Cusack was in charge. He worked with next year's minors at U16 level this year. Gray, a county SHC winner with Sarsfields in 2014, is current the coach to the Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh team in the Dr Harty Cup.

The selectors that Sarsfields’ Murphy has chosen are Martin Coleman (Ballinhassig), David Long (Kinsale), James Nyhan (Cloyne) and Colman O’Reilly (Shanballymore). Denis Murphy of Glen Rovers will be in charge of logistics.