Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 20:21

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín set for Cork minor hurling coaching role

Manager Kieran Murphy confirms his backroom team
Seán Óg Ó hAilpín set for Cork minor hurling coaching role

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín. Picture: Inpho/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Denis Hurley

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín is set to serve under new Cork minor hurling manager Kieran Murphy as one of the coaches to the team for 2023.

The Na Piarsaigh clubman, who won All-Ireland medals in 1999, 2004 and 2005 – captain in the latter year – was confirmed as a coach at Tuesday night’s Cork County Board meeting, along with Garry Gray of Sarsfields.

Ó Ailpín has previously been involved at senior and underage level with his club as well as serving as a Cork minor selector during the disrupted 2023 season, when Dónal Óg Cusack was in charge. He worked with next year's minors at U16 level this year. Gray, a county SHC winner with Sarsfields in 2014, is current the coach to the Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh team in the Dr Harty Cup.

The selectors that Sarsfields’ Murphy has chosen are Martin Coleman (Ballinhassig), David Long (Kinsale), James Nyhan (Cloyne) and Colman O’Reilly (Shanballymore). Denis Murphy of Glen Rovers will be in charge of logistics.

More in this section

FBL-WC-2022-STADIUM-AL-BAYT The Longshot: 28 Arabian nights can  light up the winter for football fans
Harty Cup preview: Key games for Cork schools in quarter-final bid Harty Cup preview: Key games for Cork schools in quarter-final bid
Munster and Irish rugby mourns the passing of Jerry Holland Munster and Irish rugby mourns the passing of Jerry Holland
cork gaa
<p>John Murphy tees off during the Rolex Callenge Tour Grand Final at Alcanada Golf Club in Mallorca. Picture: Niall O'Shea</p>

Golfer John Murphy has booked his place in the last stage of DP World Tour qualifying

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more