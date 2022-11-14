Cork Camogie: Junior joy for Ballinhassig and Aghada

Ballinhassig 2-11 Ballinora 0-9

GOALS proved vital for Ballinhassig as the experienced Catriona Collins grabbed one in the opening half and Geraldine Collins the second with five minutes reaming, ensuring the SE Systems Junior A title was secured.

Aided by the wind in the opening half Ballinhassig held a 1-7 to 0-7 interval lead after a close half where the sides were evenly matched.

Catriona Collins was hugely effective at full forward and was always a threat. Having hit two points she grabbed a goal with five minutes to the half time whistle when her long-range effort went all the way to the net.

Through the opening half Ballinora stayed in touch with Kate o’ Shea, Kate Dooley and Rose murphy all prominent whilst Grace Healy did huge work for Ballinhassig as they showed a huge work ethic and matched Ballinora in all sectors.

We had to wait 12 minutes into the second half for a score Rose murphy narrowing the gap with a point but Ballinhassig upper their game significantly and worked hard. They moved the ball fast and they hit four points without reply as they controlled matters. In defence they held firm and crucially they didn’t concede frees.

With six minutes remaining it was 1-11 to 0-8 and Ballinora needed something but they failed to break down a physically strong Ballinhassig and when Geraldine Collins’ long-range effort ended up in the net the title was heading to Ballinhassig.

Karen Lane did get a late point for Ballinora but on the night Ballinhassig were worthy winners.

Ballinhassig’s Grace Healy was named as The Echo player of the Match after an excellent hour where she worked hard all through as her side battled to secure the title.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: G Healy 0-4 (0-2 45, 0-1f), C Collins 1-3, E Jordan, A M Leahy, E O’ Sullivan (f), E Daly 0-1 each.

Ballinora: K O’ Shea 0-5 (f’s), R Murphy 0-2, K Dooley, K Lane 0-1each.

BALLINHASSIG: S Leahy; M Healy, E O’ Donovan (c) E Reardon; N Sheehan, T Healy, A Casey; E O’ Sullivan, E Jordan; A M Leahy, D Coomey, E Daly; G Collins, C Collins, G Healy.

Subs: A Keating for A Casey (h/t), E Collins for E Daly (36), E Healy for A M Leahy (54).

BALLINORA: A Linehan; E Murphy, N Kingston, B Holmes; K Crean, M Murphy, A O’ Riordan; J Murphy, A Nic Abhaird(c); S O’ Regan, R Murphy, K O’ Shea; K Dooley, A Murphy, L O’ Neill.

Subs: L Walsh for A Murphy (44), K Lane for, A Nic Abhaird (50), J Murphy for L O’ Neill (50).

Referee: Luke Knight (Kilmurray).

Aghada 1-9 Youghal 1-6

A close SE Systems Junior B final went down to the wire as the lead changed hands through a second half where it took a goal with a minute of normal time remaining to final swing the title in Aghada’s favour.

Played on the excellent Pilmore Pitch, both sides gave it everything they had in a hugely competitive game.

Avril Cashman gave Youghal a great start with a gaol inside four minutes of throw-in but two Abigail Ring points had Aghada within touching distance.

Youghal stretched their lead with two points in a row Aghada replied with one and when Amy O’Connell sent a 45went all the way to the net they went three points clear and as the sides swapped points it was advantage Youghal 1-4 to 0-4 at the interval.

Aghada dug deep from the restart and three points without reply had them on level, again Youghal rallied with two unanswered points to go two clear.

With seven minutes Ali Smith pointed a free and as the sides battled on it looked as if Youghal would hang on.

Aghada won a long-range free and it looked as if we had an equaliser but Ali Smith's effort went all the way to the net, Izzy Barry added a point in injury time to stretch the lead to three points.

Youghal battled hard but could not get through for an equaliser in the three minutes of added time.

Aoife Healy was named as Player of the Match as she gave an exhibition of defensive play all the way through for Aghada.

Aghada Joint Captains Ava Rose Boylan and Sarah Walsh receiving The Junior B cup from Mary Mc Sweeney treasurer Cork Camogie Board

Scorers for Aghada: A Smith 1-5 (1-2f’s 0-1 45), A ring 0-2, A Healy, I Barry 0-1 each.

Youghal: A O’ Connell 0-4 (0-3 45, 0-1 f), Avril Cashman 1-0, Alex Cashman, C O’ Connell 0-1each.

AGHADA: M Stafford O’ Farrell, S Walsh, A Bennett; A mc Grath, A Healy, E Boylan; R Leahy, S Leahy; A Ring, A Smith, C Boylan; M Leahy, C Walsh, M Collins.

Subs: I Barry for M Collins (38), M Mc Grath for C Boylan (44), C Walsh for A Bennett (55).

YOUGHAL: K Mc McCarthy; R Walsh, L Dempsey, S O’ Connell; R Kennedy, J Doyle, L Cashman; Avril Cashman, Alex Cashman; C Crowley, A Daly, A O’ Connell; L Broderick O’ Keeffe, J Swayne.

Subs: E Walsh for L Broderick (38), C O’ Connell for J Swayne (38), R Landers for L Dempsey (50), E O’ Connell for H O’ Keeffe (53).