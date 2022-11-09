Cork's brilliant club players honoured at Reardens All-Stars

A HUGE crowd flocked to Reardens as the standout players from this season's club championship were honoured.
After some intense deliberations, the judging panels picked All-Star 15s from camogie, hurling and football, with 60 awards given out at Reardens, including two dual diamonds in St Finbarr's Brian Hayes and St Finbarr's/Éire Óg ace Meabh Cahalane.
Reardens' Margaret Kenneally and John Styles made the presentations, along with representatives from the Cork management teams in each code: Matthew Twomey, Fergal Condon, John Cleary and Shane Ronayne.
It was a special event for Cleary, as his daughter Emma was a recipient for ladies football, with his nieces and nephews Meabh, Orlaith, Conor and Damien Cahalane also honoured.
The Nemo contingent took time out from training for their Munster club championship clash with Clonmel to attend, while the Barrs hurlers are focusing on Clare champions Ballyea and Tony Kelly in the provincial semi-final.
Nemo had six players recognised, the same as Seandún, while St Finbarr's had 12 winners, eight hurling, four football and two camogie. Ladies football powerhouse Mourneabbey made up eight of the All-Star Cork LGFA line-up.
Blackrock had four hurlers included, though two of the Seandún camogie All-Stars also line out for the Rockies, and it was four for Éire Óg in the ladies football as well.
Sars featured three times, Aghada, Castlehaven and Newtownshandrum each had two players included, along with one from Ballincollig, Carbery, Mallow, Erin's Own, Bride Rovers, Inniscarra, Killeagh, St Catherine's and Cloughduv.
The family, friends and club members in attendance all contributed to a memorable celebration of the talented club GAA players on Leeside.
Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), Darren Murphy (Ballincollig).
Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Robbie Cotter (Blackrock).
Katie Quirke (Bride Rovers), Laura Fitzgerald (Mourneabbey), Eimear Scally (Éire Óg).
Orla Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Amy O’Connor (Seandún), Joanne Casey (Inniscarra).