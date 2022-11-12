Aghada prove too strong for Glen in U16 hurling championship semi-final

Aghada 2-17

Glen Rovers 1-10

Aghada are through to the Rebel Óg Premier 1 U16 HC final after a deserved win over Glen Rovers at Bishopstown on Saturday evening.

The East Cork side led by three points at half-time but a blistering start to the second-half as they hit 1-3 in the first nine minutes without reply, killed off the challenge of the northside club.

Aghada had some outstanding displays with Ronan Devoy rock solid at full-back before he had to go off injured late on. Robert Dean and Sean O’Callaghan also worked hard in defence as they tussled with the likes of the Glen’s Cian Walsh and Scott Lawlor, who always make it difficult for their opponents.

But up front, the Glen were finding it difficult to get the better of Jude Devoy, Hugh Mulcahy, and Tomas Condon who were a handful all through.

Walsh and Lawlor had good games for the Glen, with Jake Brosnan also in top form and captain James Murphy led by example.

Condon and Walsh exchanged early points before the latter put the Glen in front. With 11 minutes gone Devoy had the sides level, with Walsh again pointing for his side to restore their lead. Condon and Samuel O’Driscoll were on target for Aghada but scores from Conor McCarthy and a Walsh brace restored Glen’s lead, 0-5 to 0-4.

But with 20 minutes gone Condon raised a green flag for Aghada and they never lost the lead again from here.

James Hurley increased their lead and further points from Motherway and Devoy saw them 1-7 to 0-6 in front as half-time approached.

Walsh and Lawlor replied and a late point from Hurley saw Aghada 1-8 to 0-8 up at half-time.

Aghada's Calum Roberts in a tussle for possession with the Glen's Conor McCarthy and TJ Kenneally in their U16 P1 HC semi-final tie at Bishopstown GAA Club. Picture: Larry Cummins

Two from Devoy and one from Condon increased their lead, before their second goal put the game beyond the Glen. A long ball in from Calum Roberts deceived the Glen defence and Devoy pounced to find the back of the net, making it 2-11 to 0-8.

Two more from Devoy and one from Condon put them further ahead, before the Glen's Daniel Heffernan and Keith Martin had goal chances, one blocked and the other going narrowly wide.

Hurley hit three in a row to make it 2-17 to 0-8, before the Glen got their first score of the second-half with Walsh pointing. He then found the back of the net as all credit to the Glen they never gave up. McCarthy raised another white flag but Aghada defended superbly to deny them any more scores for a deserved win.

They set up an all East Cork final as they now face Sars in the decider in two weeks time.

Scorers for Aghada: J Devoy 1-6, T Condon 1-4, J Hurley 0-5 (3f), J Motherway, S O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: C Walsh 1-7 (1-1f), C McCarthy 0-2, S Lawlor 0-1.

AGHADA: J O’Donnell; E Crowley, R Devoy, C Bakx; R Dean, S O’Callaghan, D Wallace; C O’Donoghue, J Hurley; C Roberts, H Mulcahy, S O’Driscoll; J Devoy, T Condon, J Motherway.

Subs: F Berry for R Devoy (54), J Buckley for C Roberts, M O’Leary for J Motherway (both 60).

GLEN ROVERS: J Goulding; J Murphy, O O'Connell, S O'Donovan; E Ricken, J Brosnan, TJ Kenneally; M Gayver, C McCarthy; K Martin, C Walsh, L Dunlea; J O'Sullivan, C Hughes, S Lawlor.

Subs: C Connolly for L Dunlea (ht), D Heffernan for J O’Sullivan (43).

Referee: Johnny O’Connell, Watergrasshill.