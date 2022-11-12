Sars through to U16 Premier 1 hurling final after win over Douglas

Sarsfields 4-14

Douglas 4-11

Sarsfields are through to the Rebel Óg U16 Premier 1 HC final after their win over Douglas in a highly entertaining game on Saturday night.

Both sides played their part in a top-class tie, with the winners deserving to progress despite the best efforts of a valiant Douglas side.

Sars would have been favourites to lift this title before a ball was struck and they are now 60 minutes awaiting from fulfilling that.

Whilst the likes of Barry O’Flynn, Rory McCarthy, and Zack Herlihy will grab the headlines as they hit 4-10 between them, this is a team that has talented players all over the pitch.

Defensively Jack Huggins and Josh McMahon were outstanding as they worked tirelessly all through, leading by example to inspire their side to victory.

Douglas can’t be faulted for their efforts with the likes of Donnacha Reddington, Oliver Haynes Barry, and Mark O’Brien the pick of their side.

O’Brien opened the scoring for Douglas, with Herlihy replying at the other end before the former retook the lead through Finnan Gallagher. With six minutes gone Douglas raised the first green flag when Sean Coakley played Tom Lucas in to make it 1-2 to 0-1. Three frees from Herlihy put a point between them, with Ronan Dooley extending Douglas’ lead to two.

Points from Sean Bracken, Darragh O’Donovan, and a brace from O’Flynn put the East Cork side in front, 0-8 to 1-3. Cathal Hallahan then raised a second green flag for Douglas to restore their lead, but Sars hit back from the restart with O’Flynn raising their first green flag and by half-time, they lead by 1-9 to 2-4.

Jack Huggins on the ball for Sars as they defeated Douglas in the U16 P1 HC semi-final at Bishopstown GAA Club. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sars took a firm grip on the game at the start of the second half when O’Flynn raised another green flag, but again Douglas responded. O’Brien pointed from a placed ball and Hallahan raised their third green flag, to make it 3-5 to 2-9.

In the end-to-end tie a third Sars goal, with O’Flynn on target again made it 3-9 to 3-5 and the winners were never to lose the lead again.

With 37 minutes gone they got their fourth goal, this time Rory McCarthy scoring to increase their lead further to make it 4-10 to 3-6.

They then had their keeper Jack Austin to thank as he made a great save to deny Lucas his second green flag. But with 40 minutes gone there was little he could do to stop O’Brien’s effort as Douglas narrowed the gap to four points and two minutes later it was down to three, with the same player raising a white flag.

McCarthy kept the scoreboard ticking over for Sars, but two more from O’Brien and one from Dooley put a point between the sides, 4-10 to 4-11.

Herlihy pointed from a free, with Dooley replying at the other end.

But credit to Sars they finished the game strongly and two late pointed frees from Herlihy saw them safely through to the final, where they will face Aghada in two weeks time.

Scorers for Sarsfields: B O’Flynn 3-2, R McCarthy 1-1, Z Herlihy 0-7 (6f), D O’Donovan 0-2, C Austin, S Bracken 0-1 each.

Douglas: C Hallahan 2-0, M O’Brien 1-6 (3f), S Coakley 1-0, R Dooley 0-3, F Gallagher, J O’Brien 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: J Austin; S Bracken, R Barry, B Galvin; C Quirke, J Huggins, J McMahon; L Hogan, C Austin; D O'Donovan, H Cogan, Z Herlihy; D McCarthy, R McCarthy, Barry O'Flynn.

Subs: F O’Connor for D McCarthy (35), J Tierney for S Bracken (40), R Higgins for C Austin (50).

DOUGLAS: S Daly; J Mouret, B O’Hehir, L Kelleher; S Sheedy, D Reddington, F Gallagher; J O'Brien, O Haynes Barry; Z Doyle, C Hallahan, S Coakley; M O'Brien, R Dooley, T Lucas.

Subs: R Long for T Lucas (48), D Murray for F Gallagher (54).

Referee: Sean Forde, Lough Rovers.