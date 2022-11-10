History of Cork's hurling captains: Seán O'Donoghue following in the footsteps of giants

SEÁN O'Donoghue will next season hope to become the first Rebel since Seán Óg Ó hAilpín to raise the Liam MacCarthy Cup aloft.

New manager Pat Ryan has put his first stamp on the squad by promoting the Inniscarra club man and one of Cork's most consistent hurlers in recent seasons from vice-captain, replacing Mark Coleman.

While the gap to an All-Ireland victory is a massive 18 years come next summer, Stephen McDonnell and Seamus Harnedy did lift silverware in 2017 and '18 when the Rebels enjoyed back-to-back Munster victories. Pa Cronin was at the head of the steps in Páirc Uí Chaoimh when the provincial crown was annexed before that in 2014.

Cork captain Patrick Cronin and goalkeeper Anthony Nash after the 2014 Munster triumph. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Patrick Horgan led Cork in the parade for the 2021 All-Ireland final while Cronin was also the captain in the '13 All-Irelands against Clare.

Seán Óg captained Cork to glory in 2005 on the basis of Na Piarsaigh beating Cloyne in the previous year's county final but that rule was changed for the 2008 season, Erin's Own stalwart Kieran 'Hero' Murphy being the last hurler to captain Cork on the basis of a club championship victory.

John Gardiner, for 2008 and '09, was the management's choice as captain, followed by Sars' Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy and Shane O'Neill.

John Gardiner progressed from being a Cork minor star in 2001 to senior captain. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

When Jimmy Barry-Murphy, himself a Munster-winning captain in 1982 and '83, return as Cork bainisteoir he picked Dónal Óg Cusack for the role but his career-ending injury saw Patrick Horgan elevated from vice-captain from the league final and championship.

JBM made Pa Cronin his captain in '13 and '14, with Anthony Nash taking over. Stephen McDonnell was captain for Kieran Kingston in his first two-year stint as manager, with John Meyler opting for Harnedy.

Cork's most successful hurling captain was Christy Ring, bringing Liam MacCarthy back to Leeside three times, in 1946, '53 and '54. Sars' Paddy Barry had led Cork to the first part of the 1952-'54 three-in-a-row while St Vincent's Paddy Barry was the figurehead in 1970.

There were four different captains for the 1940s four-in-a-row, Connie Buckley, Jack Lynch, Mick Kennefick and Seán Condon, and three separate leaders in the 1970s treble: Ray Cummins, Martin O'Doherty and Charlie McCarthy.

Rockies' Seán Óg Murphy, who the Premier SHC canister is named after, was Cork captain for All-Ireland triumphs in 1926 and '28. Dan Lane, from Aghabullogue, was Cork's first All-Ireland-winning captain, 120 years ago, while Dungourney's Jamesy Kelleher, the 1902 captain, has the prestigious Imokilly Junior A title named in his memory.

Inniscarra native Seán O'Donoghue is the new Cork captain. Picture: Larry Cummins.

ALL-IRELAND-WINNING CORK CAPTAINS:

1890: Dan Lane (Aghabullogue).

1892: Bill O'Callaghan (Redmonds).

1893: John Murphy (Blackrock).

1894: Stephen Hayes (Blackrock).

1902: Jamesy Kelleher (Dungourney).

1903: Steva Riordan (Blackrock).

1919: Jimmy Kennedy (Carrigtwohill).

1926, 1928: Seán Óg Murphy (Blackrock).

1929: Dinny Barry Murphy (Éire Óg).

1931: Eudie Coughlan (Blackrock).

1941: Connie Buckley (Glen Rovers).

1942: Jack Lynch (Glen Rovers).

Jack Lynch holding the Liam MacCarthy in 1942.

1943: Mick Kennefick (St Finbarr's).

1944: Seán Condon (St Finbarr's).

1946, 1953, 1954: Christy Ring (Glen Rovers).

1952: Paddy Barry (Sarsfields).

1966: Gerald McCarthy (St Finbarr's).

1970: Paddy Barry (St Vincent's).

1976: Ray Cummins (Blackrock).

1977: Martin O'Doherty (Glen Rovers).

1978: Charlie McCarthy (St Finbarr's).

1984: John Fenton (Midleton).

Cork captain John Fenton with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after beating Offaly in 1984 at Thurles. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

1986: Tom Cashman (Blackrock).

1990: Tomás Mulcahy (Glen Rovers).

1999: Mark Landers (Killeagh).

2004: Ben O'Connor (Newtownshandrum).

Ben O'Connor with the Liam MacCarthy Cup at the 2004 homecoming. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

2005: Seán Óg Ó hAilpín (Na Piarsaigh).