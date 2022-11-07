Reardens Cork Club Hurling All-Star 15 features eight from the Barrs

County premier senior champions St Finbarr’s have been honoured with eight selections in the Reardens All-Star hurling team for 2022.

Ending a 29-year wait for the Seán Óg Murphy Cup with victory over Blackrock in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month, the Barrs’ triumph was the culmination of a fine campaign in which they recorded five wins and a draw. Of the remaining 11 teams in the competition, only Erin’s Own – who took the automatic semi-final spot – and Bishopstown – eliminated after the group stage – lost fewer than two games.

The goal scored by Blackrock’s Mark O’Keeffe in the county final was just the second conceded by the Barrs in the championship and the only other one was scored by O’Keeffe’s brother Shane in the group stages. That defensive frugality was a key foundation for Ger Cunningham’s side and is recognised by the inclusion of defenders Cian Walsh, Damien Cahalane and Eoin Keane in the All-Star team.

Walsh was impeccable in all he did while Keane brought valuable experience and Cahalane, often operating as a spare man, displayed the know-how that has served him so well for so long at inter-county level.

The Barrs’ midfield pairing of Ben O’Connor and Ethan Twomey also both made the cut, having combined so well throughout. While O’Connor wore number 5, he generally operated in the middle and allied his superb aerial ability with strong play on the ground. Twomey was full of action, able to get on the end of moves but just as likely to be the man supplying the key pass.

St Finbarr’s Brian Hayes celebrates his goal in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC final against Blackrock. Picture: Inpho/Ken Sutton

Ben Cunningham, man of the match in the county final, was deadly accurate from placed balls while well able to contribute in open play, finishing with 2-50 across six games. Conor Cahalane has raised his levels to such a degree in recent times that superb performances are almost taken for granted. He scored the crucial second goal in the final, having set up the first for Brian Hayes, who finished the campaign with a personal tally of 4-16. A talented footballer too, he may have a decision to make in the near future as to his where his inter-county future lies.

Aside from the Barrs’ octet, defeated finalists Blackrock have four players on the team. Gavin Connolly was a rock of solidity between the sticks, keeping three clean sheets and making three penalty saves in the quarter-final shootout against Imokilly.

John Cashman excelled in both the full-back and half-back lines at various stages, demonstrating his marking strengths as well as the ability to initiate attacks, while Cathal Cormack necklaced together a string of wonderful wing-back displays.

Erin's Own's Robbie O'Flynn and tussles for possession with John Cashman of Blackrock in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC semi-final - both players are included in the All-Star 15. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

While the county final was a disappointing day for the Rockies’ attackers, they were on song prior to that and Robbie Cotter gets the nod for landing 1-5 against Imokilly and then 1-3 against Erin’s Own in the county semi-final.

Newtownshandrum, beaten at the semi-final stage by the Barrs, have two recipients, Cork star Tim O’Mahony at centre-back and former county team member Jamie Coughlan at corner-forward. The quarter-final win over Glen Rovers saw both at their best while they combined for 0-14 of the 0-20 that the North Cork side scored in the semi-final against the Barrs.

Newtownshandrum's Tim O'Mahony fires a point in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC quarter-final against Glen Rovers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Completing the team is Robbie O’Flynn of Erin’s Own at wing-forward. His total of 1-25 in four games included 1-18 from play, scoring seven from play and 12 in total in the semi-final defeat to Blackrock.

2022 Reardens All-Stars hurling team:

Gavin Connolly (Blackrock);

Cian Walsh (St Finbarr's), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Eoin Keane (St Finbarr's);

Cathal Cormack (Blackrock), Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), John Cashman (Blackrock);

Ben O'Connor (St Finbarr's), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr's);

Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr's), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's);

Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's), Robbie Cotter (Blackrock).