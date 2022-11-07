Saoirse Noonan called into Ireland squad for training in Spain

Cork native Saoirse Noonan has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team for their training camp in Spain this week.

The former Cork City forward wasn’t originally named in Vera Pauw’s 26-player squad for the camp but she has now been called up to come in for Glasgow City's Emily Whelan, who picked up an injury, while Birmingham City defender Harriet Scott has also been added.

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Team have now brought 27 players to Spain for the eight-day training camp that will also include an International Friendly against Morocco.

Manager Vera Pauw is keen to use this camp to begin preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, with further international camps to follow in February, April and June next year ahead of the tournament.

Knocknaheeny native Denise O’Sullivan has also been called up but fellow Leesider Megan Connolly is still out with the injury that recently saw her miss Ireland’s famous World Cup playoff victory against Scotland at Hampden Park.

O’Sullivan is likely to retain her place in the heart of the Irish side and that would see the talented playmaker claim her 98th cap for her country while Noonan would win her fourth cap should she get some minutes on the pitch.

Injuries also rule out former Cork City player Savannah McCarthy as well as Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan, while Heather Payne is unavailable.

There are first senior call-ups for Shelbourne goalkeeper Katie Keane and Peamount United midfielder Erin McLaughlin, who have impressed in recent Home-Based Training Sessions.

Dubliner Keane, who is 16 years of age, has already featured for the Ireland Women's Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 teams in 2022.

Donegal native McLaughlin - who is a former WU19 international - scored six goals in her debut season in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League.

Vera Pauw's squad began this training camp in Marbella on Monday and it will conclude with an International Friendly against Morocco on Monday the 14th of November.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne) Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United) Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United) Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).