AIL: Midleton battle back but still lose unbeaten home record to Skerries

Midleton 14 Skerries 24

A second-half fightback by Midleton fell short as they lost their unbeaten home record going down to Skerries in their Division 2C All-Ireland League clash.

This result sees Midleton just above the relegation zone, while Skerries will be disappointed not to have secured a bonus point victory.

Midleton took the game to Skerries in the opening minutes with some strong running by Adam Malone, Gearoid Collins, and Jack Colbert. Stuart Lee mis-hit a penalty attempt after two minutes.

Skerries withstood the early challenge and hit the front in the 14th minute when Skerries winger Ruairi Woods outpaced the Midleton defence to touch down and Ronan Mulcahy converted.

Skerries were reduced to fourteen following a yellow card to Peter O’Neill, but Midleton failed to take advantage with the extra man, as Skerries began to get on top.

The nearest Midleton came to a score was when prop Tom Sheehan was held up over the line.

Joshua Ericson was dominating at the lineouts for the visitors and out half Ronan Mulcahy was controlling the game putting the home side on the back foot with some tactical kicking and finding gaps in the Midleton defence.

Seven minutes before the break quick ball out the back line involving Lorcan Jones, and Woods sent Michael Sherlock in for a try which Mulcahy converted for a 14-0 halftime lead for the visitors.

It was 24-0 to Skerries six minutes into the second half with Mulcahy kicking a penalty and then he sent Ericson in for a try which he also converted.

Some tactical switches in the Midleton pack saw the home side come more into the game.

They opened their account when Fionn O’Connell barged over for a try and Lee converted.

Continuous pressure by Midleton was rewarded on sixty-five minutes with a try and conversion by Lee.

The home side went in search of at least getting a losing bonus point with Rob Hickey dominant up front and Luke Dineen looked dangerous with the ball in hand.

Three minutes from time Conor Smiddy was denied a try because of an incident leading up to the score.

Midleton's Conor Walsh goes high to win the lineout unchallenged against Skerries. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Midleton: S Lee try, 2 cons, F O’Connell try.

Skerries: R Woods, M Sherlock, J Ericson tries, R Mulcahy 3 cons, pen.

MIDLETON: J Colbert; J Power, G Collins, A Malone, C Lynch; S Lee, C O'Brien; T Sheehan, D O’Sullivan, C Smiddy; R Lehane, D Broderick; F McCarthy, J du Toit, C Walsh. Replacements: F O’Connell, E Lordan Bailey, M Stanton, R Hickey, L Dineen.

SKERRIES: L Jones; C Lennox, K McGrath, M Sherlock, R Woods; R Mulcahy, S Murphy; C Marrey, K Leonard, T Scuffi; T Mulvaney, R Halligan; P O’Neill, J Ericson, B McKiernan.

Replacements: T O’Donovan, V Watson, T Grehan, T Keane Boylan, D Lowndes.

Referee: K Coffey (IRFU).