Tough day at the office for Sunday's Well as Instonians run riot in AIL Division 2C

Sunday's Well 5

Instonians 50.

IT was a tough day at Musgrave Park on Saturday for Sunday's Well, as Instonians showed why they are flying high in Division 2C of the Energia AIL.

A series of late tries made the final score a little harsh on the hosts although their chances of success were significantly reduced within the first four minutes.

The game was in the balance coming up to half-time; but the 'Well had the worst possible start and end to that half. Instonians kicked off, resulting in a scrum from where they won a penalty. Their proficient line-out and powerful maul saw hooker Damien Saulters open the scoring.

It remained 5-0 approaching half-time but loose play by the 'Well in midfield saw the ball go loose. Centre Bevan Prinsloo pounced racing 50 metres to score untouched, with Jonathan Milliken converting.

Sunday's Well had their moments in that half. Missing their two first choice hookers; their line-out malfunctioned consistently whenever they got in a strong attacking position. Shane Keevers had some big turnovers while the introduction of prop Evan O'Connell following the sin-binning of Mike McCarthy reduced some of Instonians scrummaging dominance.

The 'Well continued to battle in the second-half with some more excellent goal-line defence, but the pressure mounted with Andrew Mintern being the second 'Well player yellow-carded. The line was eventually breached with Saulters on the back of another maul to touch-down.

Golfer John McHenry and his dog watching the game. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The 'Well did have one bright moment when trailing 17-0. A good break with the O'Briens Conor and Daniel carrying strongly bought play into the Twenty-Two. After strong carries by the pack; the ball was spread out with a great pass from Maurice Daly allowing Alex Lane to showcase his finishing ability as he placed the ball down in the corner.

However; once a Rhys O'Donnell break created an opportunity that saw Mark Keane seal the bonus-point and restore Instonians 17 point advantage, the 'Well resistance wilted.

Instonians excellent conditioning really came to the fore in the final ten minutes; where they ran in four further tries to put gloss on the scoreboard.

Scorers: Sunday's Well: A Lane try;

Instonians: N Saulters (2), R Prinsloo (2), Mark Keane, S van der Merwe, M Mairs, R O'Donnell tries; J Milliken 5 cons.

Sunday's Well: A Lane; S Keevers, M Daly, D Hurley, R O'Donoghue-Kelleher; R Geary, F Loughrey; C Axson, K Lannen, Mike McCarthy; R Mintern, J Costello; A Mintern, D O'Brien, C O'Brien (c).

Replacements: D Kozik, D Hourigan, E O'Connell, Mark McCarthy, H McHenry.

Instonians: J Milliken; Z Davidson, Mark Keane, B Prinsloo, Matthew Keane; R O'Farrell, R O'Donnell; A Lupari, N Saulters, S van der Merwe; E Murphy (c), H Gallagher; M Mairs, P Pritchard, A McGrath.

Replacements: M Nelson, J Elliot, J Welling, S Fryers, C Gallagher.

Referee: M Forrestal (IRFU).