UCC lose for the first time in the AIL as Naas claim bonus-point win

UUCC 21 Naas 26

NAAS inflicted a first defeat in energia All-Ireland League Division 1B on pacesetters UCC in an exciting tie, which produced seven tries at the Mardyke on Saturday.

College spent much of the game chasing their visitors, who, twice, surged 12 points clear, but were left hanging during seven minutes’ injury-time as the students sniffed an equalising try.

Naas, survived, though and a bonus point triumph would have shortened the journey back to Co Kildare as UCC’s injury woes worsened.

The sad sight of flanker Jacob Sheahan exiting after just a couple of minutes added to their disruption against well-organised opponents, who carried an attacking threat all over the pitch.

It first became apparent in the 13th minute with their opening try, out-half Bryan Croke lining up in a wider position from a scrum and powering through the home defence to score at the posts. He also converted 7-0.

College responded immediately, enterprising play sending wing Sean Condon tearing down the right to touch down in the corner with Daniel Squires adding the extras with a fine kick, 7-7.

Naas, however, bossed most of the remainder of the half, UCC needing strong defence to repulse an attack after a clearance kick was charged down.

But they reclaimed the lead with a penalty try after 26 minutes, Oscar Cawley’s quick tap-and-go ended with a Naas player tackled without the ball and a subsequent yellow card for home pro Rory Duggan, 14-7.

An Osborne intercept raised more alarm in the College defence, but they escaped with a relieving penalty and Naas went close again with a dynamic run from full-back Mark McDermott.

The closing stages were critical, UCC, back to 15 players, applied pressure close to the Naas line, but were left frustrated and that intensified, when Naas struck for a third try in stoppage time, Osborne scoring out wide, 19-7 at the break.

Crucially, College scored first on the resumption, hooker Scott Buckley at the back of a driving maul to claim a try, which Squires converted, 19-14, after 55 minutes.

Osborne, though, pounced again, linking with replacement scrum-half Connor Halpenny for their bonus point try on the hour, Croke converting.

Back came College with a third try from replacement prop Michael Cogan, Squires converting, five minutes from the end of regulation time to grab a losing bonus point.

Scorers for UCC: Tries: S Condon, S Buckley, M Cogan.

Cons: D Squires (3).

Scorers for Naas: B Croke, pen, A Osborne (2).

Cons: B Coke (3).

UCC: L Bruce; S Condon, K Coghlan, D Squires, J O’Leary; C Whooley, A O’Mahony; R Duggan, S Buckley, C Hanlon; M Bissessar, A Brien; P Hyland, P McBarron, J Sheahan.

Subs: L McAuliffe, A McDonald, J Aherne, M Cogan, R O’Donoghue, J Murphy.

NAAS: M McDermott; A Osborne, C Sheridan, H Smith, D Conroy; R Croke, O Cawley; A Coyle, C Doyle, P King; P Monahan, captain, D Benn; E Walshe, R Casey, W O’Brien.

Subs: N Kiripati, J Barry, P O’Flaherty, M Dennis, C Halpenny, M Stapleton.

Referee: M Patton (IRFU).