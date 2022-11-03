Elite eight: Search for Cork's best city hurler is down to the quarter-finals

You have voted and reduced the 16 gifted city hurlers in the second round to a talented quarter-final line-up, featuring Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Tom Cashman, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, Charlie McCarthy, Patrick Horgan, Denis Coughlan, Gerald McCarthy and Wayne Sherlock. Incredible players every one of them.
With your help, we’re looking to decide on the best hurler from either side of the River Lee from the last 50 years of action and already some big names have been eliminated from our original list of 32.
Wayne Sherlock v Denis Coughlan, Monday, November 7.
How did we decide who was eligible? This is Cork we’re talking about, not just your run-of-the-mill county, so even shortening it to a list of 32 candidates was a challenge for
crew. We gave John Horgan (northside) and Denis Hurley (southside) the last word on the 16 hurlers picked from each side of the river.
Wayne Sherlock (Blackrock) beat Graham Callanan (Glen Rovers).
Gerald McCarthy (St Finbarr's) beat Christy Coughlan (Na Piarsaigh).
Denis Coughlan (Glen Rovers) beat Dermot McCurtain (Blackrock).
Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) beat Ray Cummins (Blackrock).
Charlie McCarthy (St Finbarr's) beat Tomás Mulcahy (Glen Rovers).
Seán Óg Ó hAilpín (Na Piarsaigh) beat John Horgan (Blackrock).
Tom Cashman (Blackrock) beat Johnny Crowley (Bishopstown).
Jimmy Barry-Murphy (St Finbarr's) beat Alan Browne (Blackrock).
Now there are eight contenders, two Rockies, two from the Glen, one from the Na Piarsaigh and three Barrs hurlers, rather fitting after a season where they ended a 29-year wait for the Seán Óg Murphy Cup to return to Togher.