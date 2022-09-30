Vote for Cork's best hurlers north and south of St Patrick's Bridge

The Echo has pitched some of Cork’s finest hurling stars from the northside and southside of Cork city together for a series of fun head-to-head battles on EchoLive.ie over the next two months.
Picking the best from the Cork hurlers of the last 50 years is a tough task, a mission impossible of sorts given the high standards set by our hurling favourites.
Some players were very unlucky to miss the final cut, including Na Piarsaigh’s Christy Connery and Darren Mannix, Kieran McGuckin (Glen Rovers), Bishopstown’s Pa Cronin, still delivering for his club on this season’s evidence, Blackrock stalwart John Browne.