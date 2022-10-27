Linda Mellerick: Cork club camogie final was a brilliant ad for the game

I MET so many people this week that were blown away by the quality of the senior camogie final last Sunday.

What a final it was! We couldn’t have asked for better.

I mentioned last week that two attacking teams would ‘go for it’ and that’s what they did. I’m not shy in admitting to wearing my Seandún hat on the day. With my niece lining out at centre-back and having coached the Brian Dillons contingent in the past, I was emotionally involved there.

But I have to say that my heart went out to Sarsfields at the final whistle. They were awesome, in that second half in particular, and how could you not admire such an effort to come back?

They’ll probably have regrets and dissect, as every team does when they lose by such a low margin, but they should also try and reflect on their brilliant passages of play, their scoring, and incredible desire. Seandún should also give themselves a pat on the back for the same attributes.

Mairead Donovan, chairperson Cork Camogie, presents the cup to Susan-Kate Brosnan, Seandún captain. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

What a loss Lucy Allen was for Sars.

Their injury misery continued right throughout the season. To break her thumb the Thursday before the final, she herself must have been heartbroken. Lucy had scored 3-16 leading into the final, 3-14 from play.

There will always be some who begrudge divisional sides winning the championship but that is wrong on many levels. These girls deserve to experience playing at the highest level as much as any other player.

They often play in front of family and friends, with little media coverage. On Sunday they played in front of an audience they could have only dreamed about.

Unfamiliar players were able to show what they were capable of. Players such as Bishopstown’s Maeve Scannell. Her club lost the Junior B semi-final last Saturday. She was excellent on Sunday.

Captain Susan Kate Brosnan from Brian Dillons, what a memory for her. I could go on.

I would also put my case forward that the huge crowd in Castle Road last weekend introduced first-time attendees that had never gone to a senior camogie championship game before. Seandún brought a large spread from many clubs. A number of those that I met; it was their first senior camogie final.

And oh, were they impressed!

DRAMA

We have had great finals, games that went down to the wire and brought incredible drama over the years. But I think for quality as well as tension this one stands tall.

I can’t recall a player ever dominating a championship like Amy O’Connor has done this season. She finished the championship with 11-30, 11-15 from play. That was from five games as she missed the opening round due to injury. Her marker last weekend Tara Elliot is young, a Cork minor All-Ireland winner last March who has had a fine season. No one could hold Amy this year.

The last quarter of the game was as frenzied as you’ll see.

Orlaith Mullins had done ferocious damage in the first 13 minutes of the second half, hitting 1-3. What a top-class goal it was. Niamh O’Leary was switched over as her marker and calmed matters.

I thought defensively Seandún were excellent. Their composure in finding teammates to get out of trouble before unleashing long deliveries was great.

Blackrock’s Erin Curtin was a big introduction in that final quarter, and I thought Sinead Mills’ work-rate and spread of the ball was vital. The last big run of the day when Erin, competing with two Sars runners, ran the width of the pitch to win possession was crucial in the closing minutes.

That ball found Mills then Lauren Homan who pointed to go two up. Had Sars won that possession, who knows what would have occurred.

Often predictions that young talented teams have plenty of silverware years ahead of them doesn’t materialise, but I think it’s fair to say that Sarsfields’ next senior title is only around the corner. I also feel they are the next Cork team that will bring All-Ireland club titles back to Leeside.

For a team that have won so much underage the pain of last Sunday will stand to them even though it doesn’t feel like it right now.