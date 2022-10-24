'People knock divisions but for players it’s great and we are delighted Seandún are champions again'

DELIGHT for Seandún as they retained the SE Systems Senior camogie title in a cracking game with Sarsfield’s.

City Division mentor Trevor Coleman paid tribute to the fantastic effort of the players, some of whom were involved the day before in intermediate and junior.

“These girls are fantastic, they gave it their all. We are just here to guide them along and they do all the rest, they put in the work. They got their rewards and I’m delighted for them.

“A lot of people knock divisions and say they should not be in this championship, but for these players it’s great and we are delighted to have Seandún again be crowned county senior champions.”

A great start, including a goal inside 10 minutes helped.

“We knew Sarsfield’s would come back at us and they did, they kept working away and got themselves into the game. We showed huge character to close it out, Sars got it down to a point, but our girls stood firm and stopped them getting an equaliser.

“We brought Erin Curtin on towards the finish and she is only 17 and played yesterday with Blackrock, but her contribution when she came on was huge. She was out in front and won a few vital balls and that’s what it’s all about; battling to the final whistle and that is what Seandún did.”

Coleman acknowledged Sarsfields went down fighting and contributed enormously to a great final.

“They came at us in waves, particularly in the second half and it is only what you would expect in a county final and they certainly were there to the full-time whistle.”

Linda Mellerick, representing The Echo, presents Amy O'Connor, Seandún, with the Player of the Match trophy. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Seandún captain Susan Kate Brosnan was delighted with her side’s victory and also acknowledged Sarsfield’s contribution to an excellent game;

I’m so thrilled, it was a hard tough game and we knew Sarsfield’s would finish strong, they are a very young, fit side. We got a great start with an early goal and it settled us.

“The girls have really been unbelievable and the hard work they all put in helped get us over the line.”

Brosnan was at the heart of the Seandún defence, which held firm in the last five minutes as Sarsfield’s came in search of a leveller.

“They applied huge pressure and we really had to defend and not give away possession or a free, it was vital to get the ball out of the danger zone and we broke up field and I think it was Lauren Homan got the last point.

“I was just delighted to see the flag going up and we going two points ahead. We had to withstand another Sars attack, but thankfully we got over the line and it’s just great.”