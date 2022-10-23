Amy O'Connor inspires Seandún in camogie cracker against Sarsfields

Seandún 2-16 Sarsfields 1-17

A PULSATING second half in the SE Systems Senior Camogie final with Seandún hanging in to win by two in what was an outstanding game in Castle Road on Sunday.

Trailing by five at half time Sars took the game to the holders, their third quarter display out of the top drawer, bringing the sides level. At that stage, it looked as if the younger, fresh legs of Sars would take this game but Seandún’s desire to not give up their title easily meant the last quarter was as frantic as you’ll see.

A blow to both sides ahead of the final in that Sarsfield’s Lucy Allen was unfit to play after breaking her thumb in training on Thursday and divisional players Hayley Ryan and Carol Ryan picked up injuries in Saturday’s intermediate championship final.

The talk before the game was how Sars would cope with Amy O’Connor. The St Vincent's player was majestic.

Amy O'Conno was in top form. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Inside the opening eight minutes with Seandún hitting fast ball in, she had 1-4 to Cliona Lynch’s pointed free.

Good work by Casey Coleman on eight minutes found O’Connor who finished to the net. Tara Elliot had her work cut out and even with Cliona Lynch sometimes the floating defender, Seandún were still getting ball into their star forward who was outstanding.

Rather than panic, Sars let matters settle and began winning ball around the middle and drawing frees. Ella Woods pointed three in a row, one from play and just a goal separated the sides. Seandún again hit a strong patch with four points, O’Connor (f), Michelle Murphy and two excellent long-distance frees from Lauren Homan.

But again, Sars responded with three from Cliona Lynch (frees) and Hollie Herlihy. Another distance free from Homan and O’Connor from play finished the half.

What a second half!

Casey Coleman and Roisin De Faoite, Seandún, battling Cliona Lynch and Meabh Mullins, Sarsfields. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Orla Mullins kick-started Sars' comeback. Katelyn Hickey and Ella Woods swapped points before Amy Lee to Hickey to Maeve Scannell was delivered into O’Connor who again blasted the net. Was it back to square one for Sars?

Mullins from the puck-out hit an absolute belter to the back of the net and Sars now had their mojo. Four points in a row for the club side, one as good as the next from Lynch (f), Woods and Mullins (2) and Sars were level and in the ascendancy. Seandun looked to be tiring but they never wilted. They took back the initiate, won three frees and converted all three, Homan and O’Connor (2) the providers. Three in it again.

Sars substitutes were making an impact, Chloe Casey hitting over before another Lynch free. But Erin Curtin introduced entering the last quarter was excellent for Seandún. Carrying the ball to Sars she pointed to give Seandún a two-point lead.

Back to one with a Lynch 45. Sars were driving for the equaliser. Brilliant defending by Seandún stopped them. The first-rate Lauren Homan decided matters with the game's final point on 65 minutes.

Tense moments in the Seandún camp at the end of the game. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor 2-8 (0-4 f), L Homan 0-5 (0-4 f), M Murphy, K Hickey, E Curtin 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: C Lynch 0-7 (0-6 f, 0-1 45), O Mullins 1-3, E Woods 0-5 (0-2 f), H Herlihy, C Casey 0-1 each.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh), E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh), L McKeogh (Blackrock), C O’Keeffe (St Vincent's); SK Brosnan (Brian Dillons, s), N O’Leary (do), M Scannell (Bishopstown); N Crean (St. Vincents) K Hickey (Blackrock); L Homan (St Vincent's), M Murphy (Blackrock), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh); A O’Connor (St Vincent's), R DeFaoite (Blackrock), S Mills (Brian Dillons).

Sub: E Curtin (Blackrock) for L McKeogh (45).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Casey, E Murphy, T Elliot; M Mullins, C Lynch, A McNamara; A Fitzgerald, M Sheehan; E Woods, C Mullins, K Sheehan; H Herlihy, O Mullins, S Desmond.

Subs: K Fennessy for S Desmond (37), C Casey for M Sheehan (51), M McCarthy for K Sheehan (53).

Referee: Gerard Ahern (Cloughduv).