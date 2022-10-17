Christy O'Connor analyses the stats behind St Finbarr's massive county final display

AS there was a break in play in the dying moments of Sunday’s county final, the St Finbarr’s crowd cleared their throats, found their voice and started booming out their favourite modern song: ‘Allez les Bleus, Allez les Bleus, Allez les Bleus.’

There were only three minutes of normal time remaining. The game had long been wrapped up at that stage. It was the first time the chant had been audible all afternoon, but maybe the Barrs crowd were still trying to convince themselves that the dream was finally about to become a reality.

In a game that was always bound to be loaded with high tension against their near neighbours, the Barrs handled everything about the day so impressively, especially the occasion, and particularly the weather.

There was a sense beforehand that the atrocious conditions may suit a physically imposing and more experienced Blackrock side but the Barrs defied all of those expectations. If anything they proved how the better hurling team always wins in such conditions.

There was never a sense of panic with the Barrs on such a big day for the club. Although they only had a marginal lead at half-time having played with the breeze, they attacked the second half like a team who believed that playing into the elements would suit them even more, which it did. There was more space and the Barrs’ running game, which has been a huge weapon all year, cut Blackrock open.

The Barrs gave a masterclass in the second half but the tone was set early in the half when Glenn O’Connor made a brilliant block to deny Michael O’Halloran a goal.

After having another couple of half goal chances in the first half, Blackrock clearly went hunting green flags when a point option was on. Yet instead of that early second-half chance being a sign that Blackrock could cut loose, it was an indication of how little time and space the Barrs were going to give the Rockies for the rest of the game.

Over 20 minutes later, as the Rockies were still scrambling for scores, they had two shots at the target for points blocked within the space of a minute. No matter where they turned, they had nowhere to go.

SLICKER

St Finbarr’s were just slicker in everything they did. Their conversion rate was 64% compared to the Rockies' 36%. Yet the standout statistic centred on turnovers. The Barrs turned the ball over 33 times. The Rockies turned over possession a colossal 47 times.

There was bound to be a far greater proportion of turnovers in such atrocious conditions but Blackrock couldn’t make anything stick, especially in the second half when it felt like they were hitting the ball off a brick wall.

Robbie Cotter and Tadhg Deasy, who had been outstanding all season, couldn’t get their hands on the ball. Alan Connolly did have eight possessions, but he was repeatedly hunted and hassled by a voracious Barrs defence.

The sliotar making a splash as in lands after a clash between John O'Sullivan, Blackrock, and Cian Walsh, St Finbarr’s. Picture: Dan Linehan

The Barrs had heroic performances throughout their backline, especially from Cian Walsh, but the Barrs' ability to collectively defend as a unit right throughout the field was outstanding for the whole game.

This was a huge performance from a side with a really good blend and balance. Their young players are loaded with class and pace and real quality but Sunday showed how strong their temperament is as well.

There were stages in the first half when Ethan Twomey looked like the most composed and experienced player on the field. At times, Ben O’Connor looked like a player five years older than he is.

Ben Cunningham has looked like a real class act since coming on as a highly impactful sub in the 2021 All-Ireland U-20 final when still under 18, but Sunday’s display was another step up again. There was always bound to be pressure on his young shoulders but Cunningham handled everything like a veteran.

From 10 possessions, Cunningham scored four points from play. More importantly, his dead-ball striking was as good as anyone could have mastered that duty on such a difficult day for free-takers.

Conor Cahalane also had a massive second half but he was highly productive throughout. As well as scoring the match-sealing goal, Cahalane set up Brian Hayes’ goal while he also had another assist and was fouled for a converted free. His younger brother Jack was fouled for three frees and was a constant threat after the break. He also started the move which culminated in his brother’s goal.

After nearly three decades of waiting, Billy Hennessy wanted to expand on that modern chant of ‘Allez les Bleus’ in his acceptance speech and how it is one of the three sayings they now have in the Barrs.

Hennessy also spoke about the saying John Cremin likes to remind them of: ‘Long life to the gallant old Blues’. As Hennessy remarked: “This season these Barrs players have put a new lease of life into this fine hurling club."

The third saying which Hennessy had heard since he was a child was: 'Win or lose, up the Blues'. “Today, that’s not relevant because we won,” said Hennessy. “Up the Blues.”

After nearly three decades of hurt and suffering, the blues washed away all those painful memories on Sunday with a torrent of class and quality as powerful as the deluge of rain which fell from the sky.

The Blues are back. And they’re finally going places again to where this club have always felt they belong.