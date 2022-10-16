St Finbarr's v Blackrock: Cork hurling final talking points from the Blues brilliant win

1. BARRS BRILLIANCE:

IN what was expected to be a close encounter, the Barrs showed huge self-belief from the throw-in, scoring the first point and leading 0-4 to 0-1 after 10 minutes. They conceded the first goal but always carried a real threat up top themselves through target man Brian Hayes and the selfless Jack Cahalane, while Conor Cahalane showed blistering pace for the two green flags they raised, especially in the conditions.

They only led by a point at half-time having hurled with the wind but as the conditions worsened they upped the ante in the second half, completely shutting down the Rockies' vaunted forward line, restricting them to 0-2. Robbie Cotter, Michael O'Halloran and Mark O'Keeffe were withdrawn, Alan Connolly limited to 0-3, and Shane O'Keeffe their top-scorer from play with just two points.

Their work-rate and tackling was immense and while Ben Cunningham was a worthy Man of the Match with 0-4 from play and some difficult placed balls, they had a host of standout performers. Cian Walsh held Robbie Cotter scoreless, Damien Cahalane and Eoin Keane were powerhouses at the heart of the rearguard and Ethan Twomey and Ben O'Connor were everywhere, thundering into challenges and covering huge ground.

For a team that hadn't played in a senior final before they showed no nerves, for which Ger Cunningham and his management team deserve massive kudos.

It helped that veterans like Glenn O'Connor and Eoin Keane, and the Cahalanes, with Castlehaven, had been here before for football. They all ripped into the game and set the tone for the rest.

The age profile of the team, with young guns drawn from their 2019 U16 county-winning side and the 2020 P1-winning minors, means they'll be in the mix for the next few seasons. Ben Cunningham is still U20 next year while William Buckley, used cleverly as an impact to pilfer 0-2, is just 18, as is Ben O'Connor.

It'll be interesting to see how they fare in the Munster series but their dual commitments, with Barrs-Nemo to come at the end of the month, could make it tricky.

2. WHO IS READY TO STEP UP WITH CORK?

Ethan Twomey has been immense throughout the campaign for the Barrs, superb at sweeping up loose possession and excellent in the air. His physicality means he's a better bet than many youngsters to adapt to senior inter-county.

He was a strong MVP contender here, with 1-5 in assists and as many possessions as anyone.

Cunningham is a deadly shooter but also a strong presence with huge room for development through an inter-county S&C programme given his height. He'll probably dovetail between the U20s and Pat Ryan's senior squad in 2023.

Ben O'Connor is a highly-rated rugby player and has been involved with Munster and Irish underage squads having starred in the Munster Senior Cup for Pres. When Cork romped to a minor All-Ireland last season, O'Connor was the dominant player from half-back. The Barrs utilised him there and at midfield across this campaign and while his phenomenal strength marks him out, he's also very wristy, pulling off one outrageous pick-up on the most rain-drenched tract of the Páirc in the second half.

Jack Cahalane and William Buckley, while more reliant on their guile, movement and stick work, have huge potential as well.

Then there is Brian Hayes, excellent at U20 in both codes, he featured for Cork senior footballers this summer but will he try both next year? Pat Ryan and his selectors would certainly love to have a ball-winner who shot 4-16 from play overall for his club.

3. THE CROWD:

An official attendance of 15,165 was incredible given the woeful conditions. And no doubt the driving rain would have put off a host of neutrals who instead opted for The Irish Examiner streaming service. It was up on the Midleton-Glen Rovers decider last year, watched by 13,526, due to the novel final meeting of the southtside rivals for the first time since 1983.

Young Barrs supporters celebrate the win. Picture: Larry Cummins

Still, to pull in that number of hurling fans shows why it's the sport of Corkonians. Credit to all four teams for giving absolutely everything, with Castlemartyr v Inniscarra ending in a welter of excitement before finishing a draw.

PSHC TOP SCORERS (Club section only):

St Finbarr’s Ben Cunningham and Blackrock's Conor O'Brien. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

1. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr's): 2-50 (0-32 f, 0-4 65);

2. Shane Kingston (Douglas): 4-37 (1-22 f, 1-0 pen, 0-3 65);

3. Conor Lehane (Midleton): 0-41 (0-28 f, 0-1 65);

4. Jamie Coughlan (Newtown): 0-40 (0-28 f, 0-2 65);

5. Alan Connolly (Blackrock): 1-35 (0-20 f, 0-3 65);

6. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers): 1-33 (0-17 f, 0-4 65);

7. Jack Doyle (Charleville): 0-32 (0-16 f, 0-2 65);

8. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's): 4-16

8. Robbie O'Flynn 1-25 (0-6 f, 0-1 65);

10. Pa Cronin (Bishopstown): 0-27 (0-17 f);

11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville): 0-25 (0-8 f);

11. Aaron Myers (Sarsfields): 0-25 (0-10 f).