Highfield suffer rare home defeat in a game ruined by the weather

Highfield 14 Buccaneers 17

HIGHFIELD suffered a rare home defeat and a first loss of the energia All-Ireland League Division 1B campaign at the hands of well-organised Buccaneers, coached by former Ireland supremo, Eddie O’Sullivan, at Woodleigh Park on Saturday.

A losing bonus point eased the pain somewhat on an afternoon, when mother nature did her best to make life as problematic as possible for players, who had to cope with high gusting winds and drenching showers, which took a toll on their efforts.

And on top of that the Cork side locked horns with a physically imposing visiting 15, epitomized by tall openside flanker Darragh Murray, who caused a lot of problems on the Highfield line-out.

The home side will also bemoan not capitalizing on two spells at the start and finish of the opening half, when camped on their opponents’ try line only to be met with defiant resistance on both occasions and walking away empty-handed.

Still, ’Field would have been satisfied enough with 7-7 at the interval, particularly as Buccaneers jumped in front with a well-worked try from right wing Josh O’Connor, who popped up on opposite flank, to score after 15 minutes, Stephen Mannion, who had a mixed day with the boot, converting.

It was level on the half-hour following another promising bout of ’Field possession after a big scrum. James Taylor opted for touch with a penalty and Travis Coomey found captain Dave O’Connell with an accurate line-out throw, the move ending with prop James French crashing over. Taylor converted.

A yellow card to Sean Garrett, six minutes from half-time, handed Buccaneers a man-advantage and while they couldn’t capitalise, the Connacht outfit reclaimed the lead with a second try in the 57th minute.

Replacement scrum-half Will Reilly reacted quickest to a loose ball at the tail of a line-out in which a Highfield hand knocked-on and burst through to poach an opportunist try, converted by Mannion for 14-7.

A penalty, seven minutes later, stretched the advantage as Highfield struggled for possession and territory, but they finished strongly.

Another close-range line-out yielded a penalty try five minutes from the end of regulation time and a yellow card for Buccs number 8 Oisin McCormack as O’Connell was poised to touch down in a driving maul.

Buccaneers held out to head home with the spoils during six minutes’ injury-time.

Scorers for Highfield:

Tries: J French, pen Con: J Taylor Scorers for Buccaneers:

Tries: J O’Connor, W Reilly Cons: S Mannion (2) Pen: S Mannion HIGHFIELD: M McLoughlin; B Murphy, C Bohane, D O’Sullivan, G O’Leary; J Taylor, R Cassidy; C Buckley, T Coomey, J French; S Garrett, D O’Connell, captain; E Earle, M Cronin, A Porter.

Subs: R Murphy, D Fitzgibbon, A Keane, M Fitzgibbon, C Bannon, S Buckley.

BUCCANEERS: S Jennings; J O’Connor, S Layden, S Mannion, S O’Carroll; R Fallon, F Hopkins; M Burke, D Browne, M Staunton, captain; R Byrne, F Galvin; S O’Connell, O McCormack, D Murray.

Subs: S Lombard, S Illo, C McCann, W Reilly, T Shine, O Burgess.

Referee: G Clancy (IRFU).