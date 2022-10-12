Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 10:15

1982: The year the 'Barr's were the kings of Cork hurling and football

Victories over Blackrock and Duhallow completed a magnificent double and almost it repeated 11 years later
Ger Cunningham, seen here in the 1983 county final, was Man of the Match against Blackrock the season before. 

Mark Woods

ST FINBARR’S bid for the first leg of a possible double on Sunday, hoping to emulate the 1980 and ’82 triumphs. Here we look back at ’82 and their 1993 attempt.

October 10, 1982: SHC final St Finbarr’s 2-17 Blackrock 3-9.

A crowd of just over 13,000 witnessed a brilliant display by the ’Barr’s in a surprisingly one-sided final despite a hat-trick of goals from Ray Cummins, who was even overshadowed by one of the great goals scored by Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

The Togher club completed a three-in-a-row for only the second time, emulating the achievements of the 1904-06 teams and there was the unusual sight of John Blake and Eamonn Fitzpatrick lifting the Sean og Murphy Cup.

Fitzpatrick was the captain but injured his hand in training the week of the final and was forced to sit it out with Blake taking over.

He, though, in a fine sporting gesture, encouraged Fitzie to join him on the podium to the delight of all involved with the new champions.

There are strong links to the current ’Barr’s team in outstanding keeper Ger Cunningham, who was the Man-of-the-Match, as manager with two sons, Ben, the free-taker, and Sam also in the panel.

The championship’s leading scorer that year was midfielder John Cremin, who contributed 0-4 in the final, part of his 0-27, and he is a selector while corner-forward Tim Finn’s son Eoghan continues the family connection.

ST FINBARR’S: G Cunningham; D Burns, D O’Grady, J Blake; J Hodgins, J Allen, N Kennefick; J Cremin, W Cashman; C Ryan, T Maher, J Myler; V Twomey, J Barry-Murphy, T Finn. Subs: B O’Brien for Hodgins.

October 24, 1982: SFC final St Finbarr’s 1-5 Duhallow 0-5

TWO weeks later the ’Barr’s faithful returned to the Marina venue in the hope of witnessing history as the footballers tried to make it a double with a sprinkling of important dual players.

Cremin, John Meyler and the late Christy Ryan were part of a tight defence, which formed the plank of the bid for glory with Barry-Murphy and John Allen in attack while keeper Bertie O’Brien was introduced during the hurling final.

Duhallow suffered stage fright during the first-half, when they only managed to score one point as the ’Barr’s led by 1-5 to 0-1 at the break, the goal scored by Barry-Murphy after 12 minutes following a Tadhg O’Reilly free.

The second-half, though, was completely different as Duhallow held their opponents scoreless, but still came just short as the ’Barr’s proudly displayed the Andy Scannell Cup alongside the Sean og Murphy Cup.

ST FINBARR’S: B O’Brien; J Cremin, J Meyler, G Desmond; D Philpott, C Ryan, M Carey; T O’Reilly, T Holland; D Barry, J Barry-Murphy, D Brosnan; J O’Callaghan, J Allen, F O’Mahony. Subs: T Leahy for Brosnan and M Lynch for Holland.

October 10, 1993: SHC final St Finbarr’s 1-17 Carbery 1-17 

ELEVEN years later the ’Barr’s were back in the winner’s enclosure after two memorable games with the south-west representatives.

The pair couldn’t be separated the first day, a late Padraig Crowley point for Carbery cancelled out by Ivan O’Mahony after Cunningham pulled off a brilliant save to deny Jeff O’Connell.

October 17, 1993: SHC final (replay) St Finbarr’s 1-14 Carbery 1-13 THE replay was equally as exciting and dramatic, the ’Barr’s driving to a 25th title despite playing with 14 men for most of the second-half.

Captained by Mick Barry, the ’Barr’s were once grateful to Cunningham in another MVP performance, Billy O’Shea’s 0-7, six from frees, and Mick Quaid’s kicked goal as they just about withstood Carbery’s late bid.

ST FINBARR’S: G Cunningham; T Doolan, C Ryan, J Kennedy; J Griffin, S O’Leary, N Leonard; F Ramsey, B O’Shea; I O’Mahony, M Quaid, E Griffin; M Ryan, M Barry. P Forde. Subs: C Duffy for Leonard and P O’Leary for Ryan injured.

October 31, 1993: SFC final: St Finbarr’s 0-4 Nemo Rangers 0-13 

DREAMS of a third double, however, were dashed by Dinny Allen’s Nemo, whose keeper Don Bevan saved a penalty.

The dual players involved were Seamus O’Leary, Noel Leonard, O’Mahony and O’Shea with Barry and John Kennedy coming on as substitutes.

Current manager Paul O’Keeffe lined out at midfield while selector Mick Comyns’ son, Eoin, will also be at midfield.

