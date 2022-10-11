Bradley praises his defiant young charges in hectic finish

UCC Director of Rugby, Michael Bradley, breathed a sigh of relief that City of Armagh didn’t replicate one of the great moments in Ronan O’Gara and Munster’s history at the Mardyke at the weekend.

His side led 15-14 entering five minutes’ injury-time in their first home game of energia All-Ireland League Division 1B, when the Ulster side tried to conjure up a winning score only to be met by stern and disciplined resistance.

The game ended with a visiting knock-on to the delight of all concerned with the Students, who won for the second week running.

“The only think they were short was Ronan O’Gara to kick the winning drop goal from 60m,” Bradley joked at the finish.

“It was like the time Munster went through something like 31 phases, but we had the discipline not to give away a penalty and that was fantastic. The lads were exhausted at the end, but fair to play them.”

College were thrilled to restrict quality opponents to just a losing bonus-point after trailing 14-3 at the interval.

“First of all, City of Armagh are a very good team. We did our analysis and I thought they’re more a 1A side and not 1B.

“They were also missing a couple of their top players, a hooker and a second-row which would have made a big difference.

“The pair were involved with Ulster, so we were lucky they weren’t playing. We knew we were going to be up against a good team and we told the lads to learn to stick in the match which we did.”

Despite Daniel Squires kicking College in front, the visitors replied with two converted tries, but it was very different on the resumption.

“We created and took our chances in the second-half after hanging on for a little bit in the first, when we gave them too much possession really and allowed City of Armagh get a lot of rhythm.

“We were probably lucky to be only 14-3 down at half-time, but we were much better in the second-half.

“We upped the pace, worked the short side a lot and that allowed us get into good positions, which forced the tries. That was nice to see.”

Tries from wing Sean Condon and replacement hooker Danny Sheahan and a Squires conversion reversed the trend.

The College bench made a big impact though Bradley is still getting used to rotating subs. “It’s something that is not part of the pro game. We’ve 12 in all and we must have used nine of them, alone, in the front-row.

“It’s different, but we needed to get those calls right, too, and they also changed their front-row a lot, which meant sometimes City of Armagh had the edge and sometimes we had it.

“It’s very encouraging to make those calls at the time and get the rewards for them.” For the past 20 years Bradley was scattered around Ireland and Europe as a coach, but he’s back home now and delighted with that.

“It’s great to be walking through town on a Monday morning coming into work at the Mardyke and it’s good for me to be at home with my family. That’s very important and I’ve a value on that.

“UCC and the rugby club have invested money into this team in the club’s 150th anniversary. They could have ambled along, but we now have an opportunity, with the coaching team we have, to develop players a little bit quicker and I’m grateful for that.

“Hopefully, there’s a good feeling now in the club, people are enjoying it and wouldn’t it be great to get crowds to fill the Mardyke because that was a very entertaining match?”

Fellow 1B rivals Highfield also bagged their second victory, following up their 26-20 home success against Banbridge by winning 24-22 away to Naas.

Cian Bohane crossed twice for the second consecutive week with new scrum-half Richard Cassidy also scoring. James Taylor converted all three and kicked a penalty.

The Cork side led 14-8 at half-time following Bohane and Cassidy tries and Bohane’s second stretched the lead to 21-8 before Naas claimed a converted try of their own.

Taylor kicked what proved the winning penalty as Naas reduced the lead to two points late on.