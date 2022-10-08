UCC come from behind to make it back-to-back league wins

UCC 15 City of Armagh 14

UCC came from behind to dominate the second-half and claim their second win in energia All-Ireland League Division 1B at the Mardyke on Saturday.

A highly polished City of Armagh overcame a Nigel Simpson yellow-card after only 30 seconds to dictate much of the opening period and were full value for their 14-3 interval advantage.

But College were transformed on the resumption, finally getting their hands on the ball for long enough periods to engineer a head of steam and play the game on their terms, keeping the visitors pinned in their own half.

The Ulster side suffered a second yellow after 44 minutes, a harsh enough call on prop Jonny Morton, who was penalised for a deliberate knock-on, and the home side capitalised.

A spell of sustained pressure, instigated initially by wing Sean Condon, ended with clever play by out-half Cian Whooley which forced an attacking scrum and Condon touched down in the corner. Daniel Squires’ touchline conversion struck the outside of the post, 14-8, after 54 minutes.

The Students were in the ascendency now and added a second try in the 69th minute following an attack down the blind side on the left and replacement hooker Danny Sheahan barged over with Squires judging the conversion superbly to hand College a 15-14 lead.

Little was seen of the Ulster side as an attacking force until the game entered five minutes’ injury-time, when City of Armagh kept the ball for what seemed the entirety of added-on time only to be frustrated in their efforts to force a winning score by defiant and disciplined College tackling.

The Students were out on their feet, when the visitors lost possession and College duly found the sanctuary of the touchline to claim a hard-earned victory.

Such an outcome didn’t seem that likely after City of Armagh took over in the second quarter, Squires kicking College in front with a 15th minute penalty only to lose second-row Sam O’Sullivan to the sin-bin as the home line came under sustained attacks.

Simpson touched down in the 23rd minute, converted by Kyle Faloon, and they had a let-off with a missed Squires penalty, but a second try from Ryan O’Neill, Faloon adding the extras, extended their advantage only for the Students to turn it around impressively.

Scorers for UCC: Tries: S Condon, D Sheahan.

Con: D Squires.

Pen: D Squires.

Scorers for City of Armagh: Tries: N Simpson, R O’Neill.

Cons: K Faloon (2).

UCC: L Bruce, captain; S Condon, K Coghlan, D Squires, J O’Leary; C Whooley, A O’Mahony; C Hanlon, L McAuliffe, D McCarthy; S O’Sullivan, A Brien; P Hyland, J O’Sullivan, J Sheahan.

Subs: D Sheahan, R Duggan, P McBarron, S Edogbo, R O’Donoghue, J Murphy.

CITY OF ARMAGH: S O’Brien; K Faloon, E Crummie, T McNiece, captain, D Nelson; R Morrow, J Hughes; J Morton, J Treanor, E O’Hagan; J McKInley, J Glasgow; N Simpson, J Crummie, B Finn.

Subs: S Anderson, M Nel, N Faloon, R O’Neill, R Taylor, A Willis.

Referee: D Blake (IRFU).