UCC display newjersey to mark their 150th anniversary

WEEK two of the energia All-Ireland League hands UCC an opportunity to display their new jersey marking the club’s 150th anniversary at home for the first time, when City of Armagh make the long journey to the Mardyke in division 1B tomorrow at 2.30.

College began life in the second tier following last season’s relegation with an impressive 36-12 win away against Malone last week and there were victories, too, for Cork Constitution in division 1A and Highfield in 1B, but Dolphin, Midleton and Sunday’s Well lost on their travels.

Con overcame great Limerick rivals Young Munster 19-18 in a typical nail-biter at Temple Hill and head to the capital to play last season’s beaten finalists, Terenure College, while Field visit Naas on the back of the 26-20 success against Banbridge.

Dolphin need to rebound from last week’s heavy defeat against Queens, when they host newly promoted Blackrock College in 2A at Musgrave Park and there’s an early season 2C derby at Towns Park between Midleton and the Well.

UCC had the usual mixture of the old and the new in their team under the guidance of new Director of Rugby Michael Bradley and coaches Ken O’Connell and Scott Deasy in their five-try bonus point triumph.

Captained by full-back Louis Bruce, College had newcomers in Sean Condon on the wing and Aaron Quirke at scrum-half while the unrelated O’Sullivans, Sam and Jack, are survivors up front.

Wing Condon and Quirke were among the tries as were scrum-half Andrew O’Mahony, Jack O’Sullivan and Rian O’Donoghue with centre Daniel Squires kicking four conversions and a penalty.

Con were involved in a typical dogfight with Munsters, coming from behind and winning with a late penalty from captain Aidan Moynihan, who also kicked two others and converted James Murphy’s try. George Coomber, ex UCC, also kicked a penalty.

The Cork side gave club debuts to hooker Billy Scannell and former College backrower Jack Kelleher while another newcomer scrum-half Ian Patterson partnered Moynihan in their encouraging start to the campaign.

But, they face a real test of their credentials against Terenure, who put 39 points on Shannon with former UCC wing Matthew Bowen among their six-try scorers.

The Dublin side completed a back-to-back double over Con last season, shutting out their opponents in both games, which were close.

Highfield had to dig out their bonus point win over Banbridge with new centre Cian Bohane crossing twice and the reliable Miah Cronin and Aidan Keane also dotting down. James Taylor converted three of the tries.

Tries from Rob Reardon and Cameron Shaughnessy were Dolphin’s only consolation in the 69-12 drubbing by Queens and they meet a Blackrock side buoyed by a 38-24 victory over Ballymena.

The Well led Bangor 21-9 at half-time following tries from Jack McHenry, Andrew Mintern and Kieran Maye, converted by Josh Featherstone, but yellow cards hit them hard in 30-21 loss. Mark Corby scored Midleton’s try in the 18-8 defeat in Clonmel.