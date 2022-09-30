Rebel Óg hurling previews: Trophies up for grabs at U17 and U15

WITH the Premier 1 titles now decided attentions turn to the Premier 2 finals and also the county championships.

The various regions have either held their finals or are in the process of doing so for teams to be nominated for county championships from Division 1 down.

Tomorrow will see minor county championship semi-finals take place in both hurling and football, with Bandon taking on Charleville in the hurling decider.

Castlehaven will be hoping it’s the start of a good weekend for the club as they take on Kilmurry in the football semi, the same day their ladies intermediate team plays in the football county final.

Before Sunday they switch their attentions to the county senior semi-final, in what they will be hoping is a triple delight for the club. Before that, there is a doubleheader at the Mardyke tonight, as Ballincollig will be hoping to win their second Premier 1 trophy in a week.

They won the U15 championship title last Saturday and they will be looking to add the hurling Challenge Cup title to their trophy cabinet tonight. This will be far from an easy game as they are taking on near-neighbours and arch-rivals Éire Óg, with neither side wanting to give up bragging rights here. The Ovens outfit had great success as well last weekend, beating Macroom in the Premier 2 football final.

Kevin O'Leary will captain the Ballincollig hurlers against Éire Óg. Picture: Larry Cummins

Saturday will see large crowds head to Castlemartyr for the East Cork clash in the U15 Premier 2 hurling championship final. St Colman’s take on Youghal at 2.45pm and before that Midleton face Sarsfields in the U15 Division 4 hurling final at 1pm.

An East Cork doubleheader that no side involved will want to lose and one that is sure to bring out their supporters in numbers.

Like the Haven, Éire Óg will also be hoping for double delight this weekend as they take on Caha Óg minor football championship on Sunday.

Monday night sees another doubleheader at Páirc Ui Rinn with Erin’s Own in action again, this time against Killeagh, in another East Cork clash in the Premier 2 MHC final.

And it’s a case of back to the future for these two as they met in the very first game of the round-robin series back in July, where the Killeagh side were comprehensive winners by 4-16 to 0-15.

Naturally, they will be hoping for a repeat on Monday night but that’s easier said than done, as Erin’s Own recovered from that bad start to record wins over Inniscarra and Bishopstown to reach the knock-out stages.

In the quarter-final, they had a close win over Carrigtwohill before facing Shandrum in the semi-final. That was never going to be an easy game but top-class displays from the likes of Matt O’Riordan, Shane Irwin, Brian Nolan, and Peter O’Shea helped them through to the final.

Killeagh took on Bride Rovers in the semi-final with Dylan McCarthy in outstanding form for them, along with the likes of Colm Leahy, Pierce Geary, and Sean Meade to secure their spot in the decider on Monday night.

Before their game, Mallow will take on Inniscarra in the Premier 2 Challenge Cup final at 6.30pm.

FIXTURES

TONIGHT

U15 Premier 1 Challenge Cup final: Ballincollig v Éire Óg, Mardyke 6.45pm.

U17 Division 5 Hurling Championship final: Valley Rovers v Erin’s Own, 8.15pm.

SATURDAY

U15 Division 4 Hurling Championship final: Midleton v Sarsfields, Castlemartyr, 1pm.

U15 Premier 2 Hurling Championship final: St Colman's v Youghal, Castlemartyr, 2.45pm.

Minor Hurling Hurling Championship semi-final: Bandon v Charleville, 2pm.

Minor Hurling Football Championship semi-final: Kilmurry v Castlehaven, 3pm.

SUNDAY

Minor Football County Championship semi-final: Éire Óg v Caha Óg, 3pm.

MONDAY

Premier 2 Minor Hurling Championship final: Killeagh v Erin’s Own, Páirc Uí Rinn, 8pm.

Premier 2 Minor Challenge Cup final: Mallow v Inniscarra, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6.30pm.