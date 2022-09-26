Double delight for Douglas in Rebel Óg minor championships

Douglas 3-14

Valley Rovers 0-5

It was double delight for Douglas as they won the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC title last night at Páirc Ui Rinn after a comprehensive win over Valley Rovers.

Having won the hurling title a week ago they added the football last night, becoming the first club to do so since 2002, when Glen Rovers and St Nicholas were victorious.

Valleys found it difficult to deal with the Douglas forward line all through, with Harry Quilligan, Sean Coakley and Robert Hanley leading by example. Outside of them Joe Hartnett and Neville O’Leary worked tirelessly all through in midfield and in defence captain of the side Luis Fogarty led by example.

Sean Mac an tSaoi opened the scoring for Valleys in the second minute from a free, with Quilligan replying at the other end, also from a free.

Douglas took the lead in the 12th minute when O’Leary pointed from distance after a good team move as both sides were finding scores hard to come by, mainly down to strong defensive displays on both sides.

Chance were missed to score again before Hartnett raised another white flag for Douglas in the 16th minute, to make it 0-3 to 0-1. Coakley saw his effort from a long distance free come back off the post, with Valleys clearing the danger.

Douglas' James O'Leary gets away from Valley Rovers' Matthew Woods, during the Premier 1 MFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Quilligan got his second from another placed ball as Douglas were starting to make the wind at their backs tell.

The same player put four between the sides as Douglas were now playing the better football. They went further ahead in the 22nd minute when Hanley won back possession from a Valleys re-start.

He played the ball to Coakley and Hanley was there to receive it back to raise a green flag, making it 1-5 to 0-1.

A minute later and Hanley raised a white flag as Douglas started to dominate.

But Valleys are a quality side and they had a great opportunity to get back in contention when Daniel Lynch was through on goal, only for Eoin O’Flynn to deny him a green flag with a superb save.

Douglas raised their second green flag when Quilligan intercepted a Valleys kick-out to burst past several players and blast to the back of the net.

He added a point and Coakley was also among the Douglas scorers as the city side led 2-9 to 0-1 at half-time.

Colm McPhaidin increased Douglas’s lead before Ruairi O’Donovan raised Valleys first white flag from play, in the 38th minute. Lynch raised their third white flag as Valleys were now playing much better football, aided by the strong wind.

Mac an tSaoi added another from a free, before Quilligan pointed for Douglas, to make it 2-11 to 0-4 with eight minutes to go.

Alex Lynch raised another green flag for Douglas as they ran out comprehensive winners on the night to win their first ever minor double.

Douglas' Joe Hartnett shoots past Valley Rovers' Eoin Guinane.

Scorers for Douglas: H Quilligan 1-5 (3f), R Hanley 1-1, D Lynch 1-0, S Coakley 0-4 (2f), C McPhaidin 0-2, N O’Leary, J Hartnett 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: S Mac an tSaoi (2f), D Lynch 0-2 each, R O’Donovan 0-1.

DOUGLAS: E O’Flynn; S O’Rourke, J O’Callaghan Maher, O Haynes Barry; S Carmody, L Fogarty, C McPhaidin; N O’Leary, C O’Keeffe; R Hanley, J Hartnett, D McCarthy; S Coakley, J O’Leary, H Quilligan.

Subs: D Linehan for C O’Keeffe (12 inj), J Burke for C McPhaidin (46), A Lynch for D McCarthy (49), E McAuliffe for J Hartnett (58), M O’Connell for N O’Leary (59).

VALLEY ROVERS: B Curtin; S O’Connor, T McGrath, L Humphreys; L Casey, M Woods, J Woods; O McCarthy, D Lynch; S Ryan, S Mac an tSaoi, K Dart O’Flynn; D Carthew, E Guinane, R O’Donovan.

Subs: A Huggard for S O’Connor (ht), S Browne for K Dart O’Flynn (53), H O’Sullivan for O McCarthy (60).

Referee: James Regan, Lough Rovers.