Four second-half goals set Ballincollig up for victory over Glanmire in the minor football Challenge Cup Final

A classy second-half performance from Ballincollig propelled them to glory in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 minor football Challenge Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday night.

Ballincollig, like their senior team, know how to find the back of the net, they scored five excellent goals, four in the second-half.

Ballincollig, who already defeated Glanmire this season, the first group-stage game back in July, 3-12 to 2-9, despite playing against the wind had most of the possession in the first few minutes, but were unable to get on the scoreboard, registering a couple of wides.

Glanmire came bursting into it, scoring 1-3 without reply in six minutes.

Midfielders Harry Jones and Darragh O’Connor (free) with points, while Sam McNamara scored 1-1.

The full-forward’s goal was top quality, he found space in-front of goal and his unstoppable shot flew into the top corner of the net.

The Village landed their first point through Rory O’Flynn after 14 minutes, followed by three more Collig white flags, 1-3 to 0-4 after 17 minutes.

The Imokilly team kicked three of the next four points to push four points clear, before Collig scored 1-1 in a minute. O’Flynn with the green flag, as he got a touch on a long ball sent into the square to level matters.

O’Connor, who was accurate from placed balls, kicked another, as the beaten team went in at a break leading by a single point, 1-7 to 1-6.

On the resumption, playing against the wind, O’Connor landed another sublime placed ball for Glanmire, before the Muskerry team scored 1-1 in 70 seconds to lead for the first-time, David O’Leary with an outrageous goal into the top corner of the net from the 20 metre line, 2-7 to 1-8 after 40 minutes.

The winners added their third-goal before the third quarter, Ben O’Connell’s driving run resulted in the latter billowing the back of the net.

The Collig were purring now and added a fourth goal, Pete Kelly finishing off a neat team move.

The teams exchanged points, before Collig sub Ciarán Buckley scored Collig’s fifth goal in injury-time. O’Connor sent over a free for the losers, but the final-whistle blew from the resulting kick-out.

The Village would have been disappointed to have been knocked out of the championship, but they have at least finished the season on a high with silverware.

Scorers for Ballincollig: P Kelly 1-3 (0-1f), R O’Flynn 1-1, D O’Leary 1-0, C Buckley 1-0, B O’Connell 1-0, B O’Sullivan 0-1, S O’Neill 0-1, T Morgan 0-1, A Dodd 0-1.

Scorers for Glanmire: D O’Connor 0-5 f, S McNamara 1-1, H Jones 0-1, L Hogan 0-1, C Austin 0-1, D Barrett 0-1.

Ballincollig: C Murphy; C Summers, L Harris, C Power; B O’Connell, B Dore, R O’Flynn; C Dalton (c), T Morgan; J Hussey, P Kelly, D O’Leary; P O Mushule, B O’Sullivan, S O’Neill.

Subs: G Howard for J Hussey (36), C Buckley for B O’Sullivan (44), A Dodd for T Morgan, B Keane for P Kelly (58).

Glanmire: S Allen; Z Seymour, J Leddy, R McSweeney; C Quirke, S King (c), C Austin; H Jones, D O’Connor; E O’Sullivan, B O’Flynn, R McCarthy; R Yelverton, S McNamara, L Hogan.

Subs: D Barrett for E O’Sullivan (h-t), R Barry for R McCarthy (45), P O’Brien for C Quirke, J Austin for L Hogan, B Galvin for R Yelverton (50).

Referee: Cathal Nolan (Bishopstown).