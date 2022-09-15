St Michael’s hope fo finally end a decade of heartache

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 09:40

Southside club have lost six county finals since 2012 in the PIFC and SAFC grades
St Michael's Eric Hegarty shoots from Knockangree's Donagh Moynihan this season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John O'Shea

ST MICHAEL’S have knocked on the door for longer than most in recent years in Cork club football.

Nobody has suffered more heartbreak than the Dazzlers, going so close and reaching a number of Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship deciders but ultimately coming up agonisingly short.

Now they're in the semi-final stages of the Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship, where they'll take on the winners of O’Donovan Rossa and Dohenys.

St Michael’s, despite every setback, have come back determined time and again. Should they claim SAFC glory in the coming few months, it'll be no more than they deserve.

St Michael’s came up just short in the Cork SAFC final last year, Mallow recording a 2-12 to 0-15 victory. Back in 2019, St Michael’s also suffered the bitter taste of defeat after being edged out in the Cork PIFC decider by Éire Óg.

Despite the best efforts of the likes of Tadhg Deasy in the scoring stakes, Michael’s were beaten by the Ovens club, who had Daniel Goulding in impressive scoring form getting a total of 0-8.

Unfortunately for St Michael’s, they also came up just short in the 2018 PIFC showpiece game, against Fermoy, who had Ruairi O’Hagan as their main score getter.

The 2017 final defeat for St Michael’s was arguably the most heartbreaking of all, 1-17 to 1-16 at the hands of Mallow.

A one-point defeat was their lot twice before in the decade. In the 2015 Cork PIFC final, St Michael’s suffered a 0-12 to 0-11 loss at the hands of Carrigaline. In the 2012 Cork PIFC decider, St Vincent’s secured the win on the same scoreline.

The last number of years has seen St Michael’s go so close. This was also evident in their appearances in the Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship deciders. This St Michael’s side looks equipped to potentially go all the way and secure the much-cherished silverware.

St Michael's Alan O'Callaghan is challenged by Fermoy's Padraig De Roiste. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Adam Hennessy has been one of the top attackers in the SAFC so far, scoring a total of 2-7 to date.

Michael’s have some quality players coming through at minor and U20 level also. The foundations are being laid at the club. Now, everyone at St Michael’s will dearly love to see that reflected by getting the rewards deserved on the field of play over the coming months and years.

In the 2022 Cork Senior A Football Championship, St Michael’s have been very much the form team to date. They won three from three in the group stage, the only team progressing to the knockout stages with a 100% record.

Michael’s opened their Cork SAFC campaign with a 2-12 to 2-9 win over Knocknagree. This was followed up by a 1-17 to 0-11 success over Fermoy.

St Michael’s concluded the group stageby winning impressively against Bishopstown 2-19 to 2-8.

All the while balancing dual demands that has seen Blackrock reach the Premier SHC semi-finals.

Fermoy's Martin Brennan and St Michael's Tom Linehan jump for a high ball. Picture: Howard Crowdy
This St Michael’s side has the look of one hard-working and slick collective unit. They do not appear also to be overly reliant on one player, with a number of solid performers in their side. Players such as Adam Hennessy, Eric Hegarty and Robbie Cotter are just three examples of the attitude within this setup.

Should they overcome the challenges put in front of them and also not leave the big occasion get the better of them, then this is a St Michael’s side very much capable of securing Cork SAFC glory and in the process get the opportunity to dine at the top table of football in Cork. 

They are a side that have come so close and suffered plenty of final heartbreak over the years. Yet the desire to win never falters.

But will 2022 be St Michael’s year to climb up the steps and claim a much-cherished county title? The answer to that question will be revealed over the coming weeks.

