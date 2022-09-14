Abbey lads spot on as Cow beaten in Munster Champions Trophy

Doolan’s Cow 4 Abbeyfeale Utd 4 (Abbeyfeale win 5-4 on penalties):

DOOLAN’S COW entertained Limerick Desmond League champions in the first round of the Keanes Jewellers Munster Champions Trophy at Mayfield Community School.

A Cormac Roche penalty put the visitors one up at half-time before James Cotter levelled early in the second 45. Another Roche penalty separated the teams again only for Cotter to equalise on the hour. Jamie Murphy edged Doolan’s in front for the first time in the 75th minute but with both teams committed to attack, Fiachra Cotter netted to take the contest to extra-time.

After sub Daniel Lyons and Murphy exchanged further goals, United’s keeper Shane O’Connell was the hero in the shoot-out.

Sports Gear Direct Shield Group E OBS 1 Martin Harvey Solicitors 5:

Despite going in one down at half-time to an Eoin Field goal for OBS, the visitors helped themselves to five second-half goals courtesy of Dave O’Leary and Kevin O’Regan, two each, and JP Morrissey.

Group A: Marlboro Trust 3 HBC Redemption Rovers 1:

Marlboro made it three wins out of three following their 3-1 win. Abdenacer Sahouadj scored twice along with Lacha Guzarauli for the winners. Corey O’Sullivan replied for HBC.

Group D: Jason O’Neill Electrical 4 Cork Hospitals 2:

After the visitors squandered a number of early chances, Kieran Buckley was quick to fire in a rebound from a penalty to give the home side a first-half lead. Kevin Allen’s cross deceived the keeper to extend the host’s lead before Kelvin Lynch reduced the deficit.

The visitors gamely competed abut could do nothing to prevent Ryan McGuckian from making it 3-1. Keith O’Sullivan put the tie out of reach with a fourth in the 75th minute only for Jamie O’Neill to narrow the deficit to two goals.

Sports Gear Direct Shield Group F: UCC Utd 4 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rovers 0 UCC added to the previous weekend’s big opening win by getting the better of a gallant Valley Rovers with Mo El Shouy (2), Brice Pinel and Adam Lannon among the goals.

Sports Gear Direct Shield Group G: Telus International 1 Longboats 4:

Architect Charlie Millea got all his angles right with a spectacular strike to give Telus the first-half lead. However, a resilient Longboats responded with goals from Eddie Walsh, Tom Harrington, Liam Cashman and Paul Fenn.

Sports Gear Direct Shield Group H: Brew Boys Utd 6 Co Council 1:

Brew Boys geared up for their first top flight appearance later in the season with a comprehensive win over Council. United’s early pressure resulted in goals from Matty Quish and Aidan O’Leary before Rob Susek put Council back in the game. However, further goals from Brendan Daly (2), Quish and Anthony Crowley sealed Brew’s first win.

Sports Gear Direct First Division: Arc Rovers 2 SCS Crookstown Utd 1:

Tim Irwin’s Crookstown made a disappointed start to life back in the second tier after losing out to new boys Arc Rovs. by the odd goal in three. Dave McGuire opened the scoring for Arc in the 27th minute only for Evan Carroll to cross for Dylan Browne to get the vital touch for James Kelleher to head the equalizer in the 42nd minute.

A hotly disputed penalty, dispatched by Dean Cummins, settled the destination of the points in the 70th minute.

Suro Cars 3 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 5:

The visitors opened their league campaign with an impressive 5-3 win over Suro Cars. Goals from Robbie Burke, Jack O’Connell, Reece Meth and Dean Farrissey eased the Town into a 4-1 half-time lead.

After Paul O’Hea pulled one back for Suro, Farrissey restored Carrigaline’s four goal advantage. A number of substitutions lead to the home side netting twice through Ian Manning and Shaun Keane.

Andy Sull’s Hair 9 The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1:

Andy’s Sull’s Hair were emphatic winners over a below par Weigh Inn, giving their goals for column a huge boost with goals from Scott McCarthy(3), Kevin Mullane, Nathan McCarthy, Alan O’Regan, Corey Ryan, Josh McAuliffe and an own goal.

The Glue Pot Passage 6 Curry House Hungry Tigers 2: Passage scorers included Eoghan Harris and James Boyle, who both scored twice, with John O’Hanlon and Jack O’Mahony also on target. Howard Murphy and Fedor Faustov bagged the goals for Curry House.

MIG.ie Munster Junior Cup Preliminary Round: Satellite Taxis 3 Carrigaline Utd. C 2:

Satellite made it three wins on the bounce at the expense of Carrigaline C.

Breff McCarthy set up Alex McCarthy for the first before Shane Dorgan glanced in the second before the break. The host’s domination continued with Breff McCarthy adding a third before the visitors got two late goals back through Gavin Rodgers.