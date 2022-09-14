‘Time and club right to return’ for Eoin Fehily

“TO give 100% as a player when one steps onto the pitch is all is required from me as manager.

"If a player can give me that, then everything else will fall into place.”

The words of newly-appointed Lakewood senior manager Eoin Fehily, as he makes his objectives clear for the season ahead.

The father of three from Ballincollig has a hectic life and wouldn’t want it any other way.

Here he tells us about running a business, becoming a father for the third time last week and his aims for the coming season as Manager.

“I live for being hectic,” laughs Fehily. I work best being busy but I am fortunate to be honest - my professional career and what I wish to do in my 'spare time' are intertwined.

“Whether it be from the team I have in the gym, working with people in a fitness capacity or facilitating a workshop of a team of professionals to my executive coaching clients, it's all under the same umbrella - understanding yourself and developing people and potential.

"I am a believer in timing and having a good feeling about something.

James Murphy with Eoin Fehily of F.1.T. Training Centre, Ballincollig. Eoin has helped raise funds for this walk. James and a group of Friends are participating in the 5k annual Brain Tumour Ireland Walk this Sunday in Dublin.

“My eldest Eli is starting football this year out in Lakewood, along with having started in Ovens National school.

"I think that was one of the biggest factors in deciding to take on the new Managerial role, it just felt the time and club was right.

“After the last number of years being involved with mainly GAA Clubs doing their fitness work, I felt a change was needed. I got approached and it just got me thinking about a return to football, seriously again for the first time.

"Football is my passion, so I began to start talking to a few people about returning. This led to a coffee with Conor Bowen and Stephen Barr. Both of whom have been involved with Lakewood for years and have done great work.

"Between us we agreed on a plan and thankfully it’s been going well so far. We went back early in July to get an understanding of the new set up, numbers at training and the commitment has been fantastic.

“One of the principles we are all trying to instill is "club first" Then team.

"This has really been enhanced with a great relationship with the MSL Junior Manager Terry Yeverton.

"We spent two months training together with myself taking the fitness side of training for that preseason. This is really helping as Terry has also given great insights to players at the club.

"Both of us want to show the underage set up, along with the youths and 19s that if they keep working hard they will have a pathway in a great club.

"Also a further push is to show these players, there are reasons to stay within the club structure as they move up the ages - with two competitive senior teams.”

Eoin Fehily presents a sponsorship cheque to Ballincollig underage section chairman James Lynch.

Playing in the MSL senior second division, Fehily is confident his side can compete at the top but stressed the management will play a key role in how the side will perform.

“The expectation I put on myself, any individual and team is to be competitive. In order to be competitive, you must look at yourself first - how is your attendance to training - how is your application to training - are you training with intent?

"I know every manager will say they want "Attitude - Effort - Energy:" I would hope when people watch us, the identity is "work rate" - And that's my expectation of myself before I hold any player accountable.

"As manager I must guide and harness their energy levels and not just run them into the ground. If someone's energy is low, the effort is low - leading to a bad attitude due to a poor performance.

"So, all I am asking and expecting of my players is when we walk off the pitch - training pitch, league games, cup game is - ' I did all I could do to prepare myself for this game - I gave all my energy and I was competitive."

It’s his third managerial role and Fehily is excited to be back on the line again but is quick to praise his wife Serena for her support.

“I took on my first job as a 19-year-old, taking over Ballincollig Aul junior, then onto Killumney.

"I ended up staying five years out there. We had some great years with Mick Sheahan, who was great to work with.

"I was also part of the Cork AUL Oscar Traynor team under Niall O’Regan which was great. I worked with Avondale under John Cotter doing the fitness which was incredible.

"After I stepped down from Killumney, I spent two years at Cork City FC under John Caulfield and John Cotter, doing fitness work.

"I am really enjoying the management and coaching side now. I can't believe I stayed away from it so long.

"It's been incredible so far to see the inner workings of a club I have admired from afar for so long. Noel Mullins and Fergus Buckley have been brilliant in taking care of all off the pitch work, this is invaluable.

“Life is good, baby Shay is doing great and healthy. Eli has started big school, with Ethan started pre school.

"After our experience in Crumlin with Eli years ago, we are just enjoying the madness of it all.

"All healthy so the late nights, early mornings and the crazy sandwiched in between it seems a fair trade off. With the juggling of anything, it wouldn’t be possible without Serena most importantly and then a great team in the gym.

“I would be under the impression that it's something any person involved in managing, coaching or helping any team would agree on is, for it all to work - it really does start at home and that support is imperative."