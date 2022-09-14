Ard na Laoi win on back of Rice brace in AUL league Three

Ard Na Laoi 5

Rathcormac 2

CORMAC RICE grabbed a brace to help his side win 5-2 against Rathcormac in their League 3 encounter at Leemount.

Although the scoreline was convincing in the end, Rathcormac will rue some chances they had, but as well as that, some sloppy defending caused most of their problems throughout.

Rathcormac started with a very lively spring to their step and following a good run from Aaron Boyce which eventually saw the ball break for Richard Morrison to drill wide of the target, Tom Murray somehow missed contact with his head from Morrison’s free kick while unattended.

And after Morrison rifled narrowly wide from his free kick, a low effort from Tom Murray also flashed wide.

But, as Rathcormac pressed, Ard Na Laoi had the best chance really and should have taken advantage of some slack marking in the Rathcormac defence when Jordan Harris collected from Conor Kerins, but he steered wide of the target with time on his hand.

Ard Na Laoi showed signs now of gathering their composure following Rathcormac’s bright start and it took a fine block from Morrison to prevent Shane Bradley’s effort reaching the target after lovely build up play involving Garry O’Leary, Dave O’Leary and Conor Kerins.

Rathcormac were then awarded a corner kick minutes later and from Cian Field’s delivery, Adam Noctor failed to make contact with the ball while in a favourable position.

At the other end, Ard Na Laoi came so close to breaking the ice when Ger Delaney’s header from a corner skimmed the bar.

Ard Na Laoi captain Garry O'Leary (left) with Rathcormac's Richard Morrison, accompanied by referee Ken O'Driscoll.

Ard Na Laoi were well settled in now and it was Garry O’Leary next who missed the target by inches with his firm header from Kenneth Murphy’s corner.

Then, on the break, Rathcormac’s Richard Morrison broke on the right before cutting in to slam a low effort across goal, but wide of the target.

But, with 24 minutes gone, Ard Na Laoi took the lead when Conor Kerins played it short inside to Cormac Rice who produced a cool finish into the corner to hand the hosts the advantage.

Ard Na Laoi had another chance after that when Dave O’Leary won cheap possession, but then fired disappointingly wide.

Rathcormac were back in the hunt again though after a hand ball incident inside the box gave them an opportunity and from the spot, Richard Morrison made no mistake to make it 1-1 on 26 minutes.

Rathcormac had a chance to nose in front when a lovely chipped pass from Morrison played in Tomas Macek, but he failed to beat the advancing John Paul Rath.

Ard Na Laoi went in front again soon afterwards and when Dave Conroy’s cracking low effort came back off the butt of the upright, Kenneth Murphy was on hand to steer home with precision to make it 2-1 to Ard Na Laoi on 26 minutes.

Then, just before the break, Rathcormac came close to making it honours even when Matt Quinn saw his thumping effort from distance sail narrowly past the post.

With just ten minutes into the second period, clumsy Rathcormac defending presented Jordan Harris with an opportunity to win soft possession before picking his spot beyond Sives and make it 3-1.

But, five minutes later, Rathcormac fought their way back into the contest when Tomas Macek helped home to the far corner following an assist by Ciaran Crowley.

Then, after Tom Murray headed narrowly wide to waste a chance for Rathcormac, Ard Na Laoi nosed further in front after Cormac Rice got his second from a headed effort that sailed into the corner on 65 minutes.

The Ard Na Laoi side that had a 5-2 victory over Rathcormac in their League 3 encounter at Lemmount.

Rathcormac refused to be bowed and were a bit unlucky not to have pegged one back when Matt Quinn saw his crisply struck effort from a free kick flash narrowly wide.

But, an audacious effort from distance by Ard Na Laoi’s Ger Delaney found its way into the Rathcormac net to hand the hosts a 5-2 victory as well as the points in the end.

Ard Na Laoi: John Paul Rath, Dave Conroy, Darragh Connolly, Shane Bradley, Ger Delaney, Kenneth Murphy, Garry O’Leary, Dave O’Leary, Conor Kerins, Cormac Rice and Jordan Harris.

Subs: Gavin Lane for Conor Kerins (half-time), Alan Kenny for Kenneth Murphy (67), Derek O’Leary and Ben O’Rourke for Ger Delaney and Cormac Rice (83).

Rathcormac: Wayne Sives, Cian Field, Ryan Crotty, Adam Noctor, Matt Quinn, Tom Murray, Tomas Macek, Aaron Boyce, Richard Morrison, Oran Crotty and Ciaran Crowley.

Subs: Kevin Allen for Adam Noctor (60), Michael Quinlan for Aaron Boyce (75).

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll.