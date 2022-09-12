Cork GAA club focus: Final loss spurred on Blackrock hurlers revival

“That was something that was seriously lacking because in 2017, when we got to the county final, through no fault of anybody, it was late in the year, but we couldn’t train. We had no facility to train on.
“We set up a club that we are proud of and that the next generation that we will hand over to will have something to work with and, hopefully, keep going and build on.”
“We have a lot of great coaches and a lot of great mentors at the club and everyone is working together, everyone is rowing the same way— there is regular communication — because they want the best for the club.”
The Rockies.
500 adult, 350 juvenile.
5 adult, 8 juvenile (from U12 up).
Major honours: 33 Cork senior hurling titles, 5 Munster club victories, 3 All-Ireland club crowns.
John Curtis Murphy, Patrick 'Parson' Coughlan, Andy 'Dooric' Buckley, Larry Flaherty, Eudie Coughlan, Michael 'Gah' Ahern, Paddy 'Balty' Ahern, Eugene 'Marie' O'Connell, John Quirke, Jimmy Brohan, Mick Cashman, John Bennett, Ray Cummins, John Horgan, Frank Cummins, Tom Cashman, Pat Moylan, Dermot McCurtain, Jim Cashman, Fergal Ryan, Wayne Sherlock.
Seandún
Church Road and Mahon.
“I THINK I was about four or five when I joined,” begins John Browne.
It wasn’t just because he grew up in Ballintemple and was therefore not far from Blackrock GAA’s base but it was also because of his family ties to the club which made his decision to join the Rockies an easy one.
“I’d say it was probably ’99 when we won the county for the first time,” he insists.
“IN my adult incarnation I have been involved for the bones of the last 10 years,” begins Fergal Mac Caochloaich.