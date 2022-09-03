Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 21:44

SAFC: Dan O'Callaghan goals help secure semi spot for Clyda Rovers

O'Donovan Rossa are still through to the knockout stages where they'll take on Dohenys in a West Cork derby
Clyda Rovers' Daniel O'Callaghan celebrates a goal against O'Donovan Rossa's during the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at Coachford. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Rory Noonan

Clyda Rovers 3-7 O’Donovan Rossa 1-10

IN a grade where every score counts Eoin Walsh’s point was a massive one for Clyda in their Bon Secours SAFC win over O’Donovan Rossa.

Not alone did it secure their win at Coachford but it also meant the difference in securing a semi-final, rather than a quarter-final spot, for his side.

Such were the margins that it meant they took the second semi-final place behind St Michael’s as they won a contest that most fancied O’Donovan Rossa would win.

Along with that crucial score, big Dan O’Callaghan was key for Clyda at full-forward as he scored 2-3, with the goals coming at critical times.

The first came just 20 seconds or so into the second half, which put them back on level terms with Skibb and the second came when their opponents looked like pulling away. Add in a number of other impressive performances from the likes of Conor Flanagan and Walsh and they were worthy winners. 

Clyda Rovers' Eoin Walsh has his shot saved by O'Donovan Rossa's goalkeeper Ryan Price. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Once again former Cork star Paudie Kissane led by example and had another simply sublime performance for Clyda, with his leadership laying the foundation for their win.

They now await their opponents as Skibb face a quarter-final clash with Dohenys in the coming weeks.

Skibb has started the better of the two sides with Kevin Davis and the impressive Donal Og Hodnett putting them in front, with David Cooney and O’Callaghan levelling it 10 minutes in

Davis raised another white flag before Skibb were unlucky not to goal when Sean Dennehy saved well from Thomas Hegarty. However, a brilliant turnover by Niall Daly saw him play a one-two with Davis to see the former find the back of the net. Hodnett added a point to make it 1-4 to 0-2, before Clyda hit back.

A goal from Cooney helped put a point between the sides before two late points from Davis saw Skibb lead 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

That lead was wiped out just 20 seconds into the second half when a long ball in found O’Callaghan to raise his side’s second green flag and it was game on again.

Credit to Skibb they didn’t panic and two points from Davis, along with white flags from Elliot Connolly and Daly put them four up after 49 minutes. But this proved to their last scores, with Clyda finishing strongly.

A shot from Walsh was saved by Ryan Price but O’Callaghan was first to react to the rebound to make it 3-3 to 1-10 with 10 minutes to go.

Walsh and O’Callaghan raised white flags before the latter was on target from a free to make it 3-6 to 1-10 with 60 minutes played.

In injury time Walsh got the final point which now sees Clyda into the semi-finals in a few weeks as Skibb head to the quarter-finals.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: D O’Callaghan 2-3 (0-1 f), D Cooney 1-1, E Walsh 0-2 (0-1 f), C Corbett 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis 0-6 f, N Daly 1-1, D Óg Hodnett 0-2, E Connolly 0-1.

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy; A Walsh, C Kenny, D Bukley; P Kissane, S Kelly, M Forde; C Flanagan, K Graham; N Hanley, E Walsh, D Cooney; C Corbett, D O’Callaghan, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Walsh for N Hanley (ht), C O’Reilly for C O’Sullivan (42), F O’Shea for D Cooney (45), K Coffey for D Buckley (48).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, B Minihane; M Collins, D Hazel, O Lucey; D Shannon D Óg Hodnett; B Crowley, K Hurley, E Connolly; N Daly, K Davis, T Hegarty.

Subs: R Byrne for O Lucey (35), L Connolly for E Connolly (48).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).

