Colin Healy: Cork City keeper David Harrington still looking at Everton move

CORK City manager Colin Healy has hinted that David Harrington may be close to agreeing a switch to Premier League side Everton but he also confirmed that the goalkeeper will remain at the club until the end of this season.

The Echo reported last week that the Toffees submitted a bid which was believed to have been in the region of €50,000 plus add-ons for the talented young keeper in an effort to bring him to Merseyside before the transfer window closed.

The move never transpired but it is now understood that Harrington could be set to join Frank Lampard’s squad at the end of the First Division season with a deal to be announced in the coming days.

“There’s nothing at the moment. He’s still with us unless anything changes over the weekend, the lads would know more than me. If he is over there over the weekend I don’t know yet.

“We will wait and see what happens over the next few days. He’s a young lad, he’s done very, very well for himself, he’s got a big future in the game. It can be difficult when you are a young lad and you have got that pressure and you are linked with Everton.

“Listen they’re a massive club, they are. People don’t realise how big they are so let’s see what happens over the next few days with it.

If he stays with us then great but if he does go at the end of the year or something like that we will wish him the best of luck but he will be with us until the end of the season anyway.”

Healy also questioned the FAI’s decision to appoint Gavin Colfer as the referee for their crucial match with Longford Town last Friday night.

Colfer controversially sent off Ruairí Keating in City’s FAI Cup defeat against Derry the week previous and the striker’s ban was later reduced from three games to one on appeal.

CONTROVERSY

The official was then put in charge for City’s 2-2 draw with Longford and he caused further controversy by disallowing a late Ally Gilchrist goal before showing Healy a red card shortly after full time.

“I don’t think it is fair on him to be refereeing, that’s just my opinion,” added Healy. “What happened last week up in Derry, Keats’ sending off... it wasn’t a red card.

“When we saw the officials this week, you are always looking and thinking I don’t think he should have been refereeing our game.

“It’s not his fault. I don’t know how it works and who picks it. The goal... it’s a goal like. There’s no free kick. There’s nothing there and it’s frustrating.

“He said that there was a foul on Jordan that he got in between the two of the lads or something like that but there’s nothing there like, there’s nothing there.

“It’s frustrating because it’s a goal and if you get that you win the game. I’m frustrated, it’s hard to take. We had it last week with Keats and Keats is not that kind of player so it’s frustrating.

"If it’s a free kick I can see why he gave it but there’s nothing in it, it’s a clear goal.”