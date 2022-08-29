Everton believed to have offered Cork City 50,000 for goalkeeper David Harrington

English Premier League side Everton have upped their pursuit of Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington with the Toffees submitting a bid for the player. Everton are believed to have lodged a €50,000 plus add-ons offer for the keeper.

City are yet to respond to Everton’s offer but it is believed that the club will reject the bid for Harrington. Were that to happen, the Toffees are prepared to submit a second offer for the U21 Republic of Ireland international.

Harrington is out of contract with City at the end of the season but as per FIFA rules the First Division League leaders would be due compensation for the player because he is under the age of 23, were Everton to wait for the 22-year-old’s contract to expire.

With the English transfer window closing this Thursday, 1 September at 11pm, the Toffees are keen to secure the player’s services before then. It is thought that Harrington will remain with City until the end of the season with the shot stopper officially moving to the English outfit on 1 January.

The 22-year-old would also favour remaining at City until the end of their campaign as he wants to help the club win the First Division and in doing so secure their place back in the top-flight. Harrington has been one of City’s top performers this campaign keeping 14 clean sheets in his 26 league appearances. With City currently seven points clear of second-place Galway United with six games remaining, Harrington’s presence in the side would be significant in helping the Rebel Army finish their task and capture the First Division, were Everton to agree a deal with City before Thursday’s deadline.

Although City will not be happy to see Harrington depart the club, it does give them the opportunity to build a relationship with one of the biggest clubs in England. Everton are one of a few clubs to have competed in every Premier League campaign since its beginning in 1992.

We have seen with the transfers of players like Alan Browne and Seani Maguire to Preston North End the healthy relationship that has built between the Leesiders and the English championship club. Were Harrington to complete the switch to Merseyside then potentially the same beneficial relationship could develop between Everton and City.

Harrington was an unused substitute in City’s FAI Cup defeat to Derry City at the weekend. However, speculation surrounding the keeper’s future was not a factor in his exclusion. City will be hoping that that game is not the last involvement Harrington has with the club and will be available for this Friday’s game against fourth-placed Longford Town at Turners Cross whether an agreement is reached with Everton or not.