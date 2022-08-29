Watergrasshill impress in Gussie Walsh Cup win away to Leeds

Leeds 0 Watergrasshill United 4

WATERGRASSHILL UNITED stormed into the second round of the Gussie Walsh Cup with a convincing 4-0 victory against a young Leeds side at Leeds Park.

The visitors held a two-goal advantage 2-0 at half-time courtesy of a brace from Eoin McMurtry. They extended their lead after the break with well-taken goals from Rahi Gharig and Ryan Power to see them safely into the next round.

Leeds had the first real chance after nine minutes when Andrew Horgan’s through ball found Emmett Ricken in space, however, United’s keeper Conor Kearney was alert to the danger and rushed from his line to make a brave save.

Two minutes later the visitors took the lead; Gharig made a great run down the left, beat two defenders, but Leeds stopper Cain Coughlan-McCarthy made a superb save.

However, McMurtry was alert and fired home with a low effort from close range.

The hosts came close to an equaliser in the 20th minute when Luke O’Mahoney showed great control to bring the ball down on his chest, but his powerful effort sailed over the bar.

Two minutes later, Horgan found space inside the box, but his effort was well saved by Kearney.

Watergrasshill increased their lead in the 33rd minute when McMurtry ran on to a loose ball on the edge of the box and curled his effort into the roof of the net.

Leeds had a great opportunity pull a goal back when they were awarded a penalty after a foul in the United box. Nathan Falvey stepped up to take the spot kick, but it was expertly saved by Kearney. in the United goal.

Leeds' Stephen Power trying to block a shot by Watergrasshill United's Darragh O'Bric in the Gussie Walsh Cup. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The visitors had a good chance to stretch their lead, but Coughlan-McCarthy made another fine save from Gharid who had the goal at his mercy.

The second half was only a few minutes old when Coughlan-McCarthy had to leave his line to make a good save from Gharid.

Gharid did get his reward for all his hard work; in the 54th minute he won possession on the edge of the box and calmly stroked the ball home.

Leeds threw everything at the visitors after that and Horgan forced another fine save from Kearney on the hour mark.

The visitors made sure of their place in the next round with a superb goal from midfielder Ryan Power, who showed good composure to control the ball and finish from the edge of the box after great work from Man of the Match Gharid.

LEEDS: Cain Coughlan-McCarthy, Peter O’Mahoney, Scott Kenneally, Nathan Falvey, Conor Ryan, Stephen Power, Eoghan Ahern, Emmett Ricken, Andrew Horgan, Sean Horgan, Luke O’Mahoney.

Subs: Corey Brooks for Sean Horgan (h-t), Reece O’Callaghan for Power (53).

WATERGRASSHILL UNITED: Conor Kearney, Liam Casey, Luke Harrington, Cian McGrath, Conor O’Mahony, Darragh O’Bric, Cillian O’Sullivan, Ryan Power, Eoin McMurtry, Ciaran Linehan, Rahi Gharid.

Subs: Cian Morrison for Casey, Cathal O’Brien for Harrington, Darragh Collins for O’Bric, Cormac Grogan for Linehan (all h-t).

Referee: Tim Kelleher.