Bobby Tambling’s past players face off in thrilling testimonial for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Ireland 

CROSSHAVEN AFC and Carrigaline United formed two sides comprised of players that the Chelsea and Cork Celtic Legend coached throughout the years, to raise money for an important cause on Saturday.

With Buzz O’Connell’s not-so-biased commentary and Don Slyne providing the coverage, the game kicked off at 2pm in Ballea Park, Carrigaline.

The game started off slowly, with both sides having few chances at goal.

It was Carrigaline who had the first real opportunity, as Robinson “Robbo” Elejalde struck it on the volley, and over the bar.

The visitors were suddenly gifted a great opportunity moments later, as the Carrigaline goalkeeper made a mistake, leaving Mark Kingston through on goal, though the Crosshaven man failed to convert. A goal finally arrived on the eve of half-time, as Tony Houlihan finished brilliantly from just outside the 6 yard-box, putting Carrigaline ahead.

Crosshaven’s half-time team talk was spearheaded by Bobby himself, criticizing the players for their lack of intent when playing the ball forward.

Crosshaven returned to the second half with purpose, putting the pressure on their opponents. Suddenly, Carrigaline produced a moment of magic, as Ken Dennehy set up Greg O’Halloran, who scored an incredible goal from outside the box.

With the hosts now two in front, it looked like as though Crosshaven were out of the contest, but Brendan O’Connell stepped up, pulling one back for the oldest club in Cork.

The Carrigaline team before the recent Bobby Tambling fundraiser.

Tambling rallied the Crosshaven players once again during the water-break, but this time it proved fruitless. United managed a third, as Alan Hennessy scored a fantastic power header into the top corner. With only a couple of minutes left, Ruari O’Halloran missed a sitter, that even his own teammates found amusing.

The game ended with a bizarre goal from Crosshaven, that despite being offside, the referee allowed stand, highlighting what truly mattered on the day, the money raised for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Ireland.

Bobby’s close friend and former Chelsea team-mate Paddy Mulligan was also in attendance, with the former Republic of Ireland international watching on with Bobby.

Speaking to Carrigaline player Ken Dennehy, he stated; “I’d just like to thank Bobby for his courage in facing this cruel illness with such character and humility, and the communities of Carrigaline and Crosshaven for their tremendous support.” With all proceeds heading to Alzheimer’s Ireland, it was great to see Bobby out for the afternoon, enjoying a great game of football being played in his honour.

Carrigaline Squad: Ken Dennehy, Calem Jones, Derek McCarthy, Edwin Delaney, Lenny Walker, Val Sexton, Dave de Puis, Alan Hennessy, Keith McGovern, Greg O’Halloran, Hugh Shields, Jonathan Murphy, Dave Thompson, Ruari O’Halloran, Ian O’Driscoll, John Harrington, Michael Kiernan, Alan O’Driscoll, Tony Houlihan.

Crosshaven Squad: Craig Noonan, Jamie Fitzpatrick, Paddy O’Keefe, Emmet Canty, Bernie Kelleher, Brendan O’Connell, Darren Long, Ian Bradsfield, Mark Kingston, Pat Murray, Harry Harrington, Gordon Ryan, Denis Middleton, John Ahern, Philip Slyney, Robinson Elejalde, Ian O’Connell, Huggies Callanan, Seamus Murphy.