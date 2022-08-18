Waterford condemn ‘idiots’ who sent death threats to Cork City striker Louis Britton

WATERFORD FC have released a statement condemning the ‘idiots’ who sent death threats to Cork City striker Louis Britton earlier this week.

The forward, who played for the Blues earlier this year before signing for City, came on as a substitute against his old club during Monday’s 0-0 draw at Turner’s Cross.

After the game, Britton posted screen shots online of some of the direct messages he received.

One of them, a voice note, said that the forward would have his ‘throat slit’ if he ever set foot in Waterford again.

Another user said they hope Britton suffers a ‘career ending injury’.

Waterford communicated this statement on Wednesday evening and this was signed off by the club’s Operation’s Manager, Tony Burke.

It read: “EVERYONE involved with Waterford FC wants to clearly state that we are totally disgusted by the recent online remarks made to our former player Louis Britton.

"We condemn online abuse in all its forms. These ignorant and insensitive remarks were unfortunately written by idiots who have no understanding of our great game.

"There should be no place in any sport for these so called "keyboard warriors " whose vile comments only underpin their small minds.

"Football by its nature is a very transient employment and players leave Clubs on a regular basis for various reasons, and while fans may not like to see their favourites leave, they can understand the reasons.

"Louis was a valuable member of our squad during his short time here and both he and his family were warmly embraced by the true fans of Waterford FC as are all of our current multicultural playing staff.

"An allegation was also made that some of the comments sent to Louis came from a current Waterford FC Academy player.

"This allegation has been examined in detail, and we are happy to confirm that this allegation has been proven to be totally untrue.

"Our young Academy teams are a credit to their families and represent our Club with pride.

"We wish the very best regards to Louis in his future career and trust that he will not allow the ramblings of some idiots cloud his opinion of our Club and Waterford in general.”

The two teams are set to meet again next month at the RSC and this will be the final Munster Derby of the league season.

City will go into the game undefeated against the Blues in 2022. Last March, they beat them 2-0 at Turner’s Cross and at the RSC in April, Colin Healy’s team won 2-1.

Monday’s meeting at Turner’s Cross went right to the wire, with Britton having possibly the best chance of the game.

The ball came to him late in the second half and the forward hit it over from just inside the area.

The draw moved City four points clear at the top of the First Division table and it gives them a small cushion ahead of the final few weeks of the league season.