Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 07:30

Waterford condemn ‘idiots’ who sent death threats to Cork City striker Louis Britton

After the game, Britton posted screen shots online of some of the direct messages he received.
Waterford condemn ‘idiots’ who sent death threats to Cork City striker Louis Britton

Louis Britton signs for Cork City FC

Dylan O’ Connell

WATERFORD FC have released a statement condemning the ‘idiots’ who sent death threats to Cork City striker Louis Britton earlier this week.

The forward, who played for the Blues earlier this year before signing for City, came on as a substitute against his old club during Monday’s 0-0 draw at Turner’s Cross.

After the game, Britton posted screen shots online of some of the direct messages he received.

One of them, a voice note, said that the forward would have his ‘throat slit’ if he ever set foot in Waterford again. 

Another user said they hope Britton suffers a ‘career ending injury’.

Waterford communicated this statement on Wednesday evening and this was signed off by the club’s Operation’s Manager, Tony Burke.

It read: “EVERYONE involved with Waterford FC wants to clearly state that we are totally disgusted by the recent online remarks made to our former player Louis Britton. 

"We condemn online abuse in all its forms. These ignorant and insensitive remarks were unfortunately written by idiots who have no understanding of our great game. 

"There should be no place in any sport for these so called "keyboard warriors " whose vile comments only underpin their small minds.

"Football by its nature is a very transient employment and players leave Clubs on a regular basis for various reasons, and while fans may not like to see their favourites leave, they can understand the reasons. 

"Louis was a valuable member of our squad during his short time here and both he and his family were warmly embraced by the true fans of Waterford FC as are all of our current multicultural playing staff.

"An allegation was also made that some of the comments sent to Louis came from a current Waterford FC Academy player. 

"This allegation has been examined in detail, and we are happy to confirm that this allegation has been proven to be totally untrue. 

"Our young Academy teams are a credit to their families and represent our Club with pride.

"We wish the very best regards to Louis in his future career and trust that he will not allow the ramblings of some idiots cloud his opinion of our Club and Waterford in general.” 

The two teams are set to meet again next month at the RSC and this will be the final Munster Derby of the league season.

City will go into the game undefeated against the Blues in 2022. Last March, they beat them 2-0 at Turner’s Cross and at the RSC in April, Colin Healy’s team won 2-1.

Monday’s meeting at Turner’s Cross went right to the wire, with Britton having possibly the best chance of the game.

The ball came to him late in the second half and the forward hit it over from just inside the area.

The draw moved City four points clear at the top of the First Division table and it gives them a small cushion ahead of the final few weeks of the league season.

More in this section

Cork U12s and U13s delivered SFAI titles for Cork Schoolboys League Cork U12s and U13s delivered SFAI titles for Cork Schoolboys League
St Finbarr's comfortably defeat Enniskeane in their first outing in this year's senior camogie championship St Finbarr's comfortably defeat Enniskeane in their first outing in this year's senior camogie championship
Once again Joanne Casey fires over a last-gasp pointed free to save Inniscarra against Courcey Rovers Once again Joanne Casey fires over a last-gasp pointed free to save Inniscarra against Courcey Rovers
cork soccer
Beara GAA launch fundraising drive to support Crowley family

Beara GAA launch fundraising drive to support Crowley family

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more