Goals from Hegarty and Hurley help O'Donovan Rossa to victory over Ilen Rovers in the Cork SAFC

O’Donovan Rossa 2-16

Ilen Rovers 1-9

O’Donovan Rossa earned the local bragging rights and an important Bon Secours Cork SAFC Group A victory in Moneyvollahane on Sunday.

Motivation was never going to be an issue for two neighbouring clubs in such an important match.

With local pride on the line, this was as intense, hard-hitting and entertaining a game as anticipated.

Played out in front of a vociferous attendance, a more clinical O’Donovan Rossa registered their second consecutive Cork SAFC victory and took a giant step towards reaching the knockout stages.

A brace of second half goals from Kevin Hurley and Tomás Hegarty sealed O’Donovan Rossa’s victory.

Yet, their opponents reduced the deficit to a single point early in the second period after Dan Mac Eoin converted a penalty.

Not even three black cards could deter O’Donovan Rossa from claiming a second Cork SAFC win on the bounce and the west Cork club will head into their final group meeting full of confidence against Clyda Rovers.

Donal Collins, Ilen Rovers surrounded by O’Donovan Rossa players, Mark Collins, David Shannon, Niall Daly and Elliot Connolly during their Bon Secours senior A football championship match at Castlehaven, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Two defeats on the trot has raised the importance of Ilen Rovers getting something out of their final group meeting with Newmarket if a second relegation in as many years is to be avoided.

Prior to thrown-in, Rossa’s had the benefit of a 3-16 to 1-10 win over Newmarket while Ilen were unlucky to lose to Clyda Rovers by a point in their championship opener.

O’Donovan Rossa led 0-5 to 0-2 after 10 frantic minutes in last Sunday’s clash.

Dylan Hourihane opened the scoring inside 20 seconds and additional Donal Óg Hodnett (two), Mark Collins and Kevin Davis (free) efforts completed a positive start.

Dermot Hegarty and Sean O’Donovan replied for a struggling Ilen who were handed a lifeline when first Brian Crowley and then Tomás Hegarty were black carded within a seven-minute period.

Despite being down to thirteen players, O’Donovan Rossa saw out a difficult spell to lead 0-7 to 0-3 when Dylan Hourihane and Donal Óg Hodnett found their range.

It was 0-10 to 0-5 at the interval as Ilen failed to make their numerical advantage count.

Michael Sheehy, Ilen Rovers is held back by Mark Collinx, O’Donovan Rossa during their Bon Secours senior A football championship match at Castlehaven, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Dan Mac Eoin and Adrian O’Driscoll scored for Rovers with Kevin Davis (two frees) and David Shannon replying for their opponents.

A major turning point occurred five minutes into the second period. Adrian O’Driscoll and Conor O’Driscoll points sandwiched another Kevin Davis free before Ilen were awarded a penalty.

Rossa’s custodian Ryan Price brought down his opposite number Damien O’Sullivan, who had ventured forward, and Price received a black card for his troubles.

Dan Mac Eoin coolly dispatched the resultant spot-kick to leave it 0-11 to 1-7.

That’s as good as it got for Ilen Rovers however, as O’Donovan Rossa dominated the closing quarter.

Mac Eoin converted a free before their west Cork neighbours went on a scoring spree. Tomás Hegarty kicked over two sublime points to make it 0-14 to 1-8 with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Then, a lofted ball towards the Ilen Rovers square was punched into the net by Skibbereen substitute Kevin Hurley.

That goal took the wind out of Rovers’ sails and Kevin Davis piled on the misery with a brace of points (one free) soon after.

The closing minutes saw Hegarty and Conor O’Driscoll exchange points to conclude an entertaining local derby in which O’Donovan Rossa ran out deserving winners.

Dan McEoin, Ilen Rovers kicking a point watched by Donal Óg Hodnett, O’Donovan Rossa during their Bon Secours senior A football championship match at Castlehaven, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis (0-6, 0-5 frees), T Hegarty (1-2), D Óg Hodnett (0-3), K Hurley (1-0), D Hourihane (0-2), M Collins, D Shannon and E Connolly (0-1 each).

Ilen Rovers: D Mac Eoin (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free), A O’Driscoll and C O’Driscoll (0-2 each), D Hegarty and S O’Donovan (0-1 each).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, B Minihane; M Collins, P Crowley, O Lucey; D Óg Hodnett, D Shannon; B Crowley, N Daly, E Connolly; D Hourihane, K Davis (captain), T Hegarty.

Subs: S Crowley for B Crowley (37, black card), K Hurley for B Crowley (48), L Connolly for E Connolly (53), B Crowley for N Daly (57), E Connolly for D Shannon (60).

ILEN ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; P Minihane, S Minihane, S Carey; D Coakley, D Collins, C O’Driscoll; P O’Driscoll, D Hegarty; J Collins (captain), A Hollan, M Sheehy; D Mac Eoin, S O’Donovan, A O’Driscoll.

Subs: E O’Neill for D Coakley (48), B Collins for A O’Driscol (50), K Lynch for D Hegarty (53).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).