PIFC: Bantry beat Castletownbere thanks to Daniel Murray's late point

Bantry 3-11 Castletownbere 0-19

IT took an injury-time point from Daniel Murray for Bantry to see them come out on top in their Bon Secours PIFC clash with Castletownbere at Adrigole.

Both sides had enjoyed their periods of dominance over the 60 minutes but Bantry’s ability to get goals at critical times was huge.

For the large crowd gathered it was a highly entertaining game. For Castletownbere, Gary Murphy, in particular, can consider himself very unlucky to be on the losing side. Shane McCarthy and Andrew O’Sullivan were also in good form.

Bantry midfield Sean O’Leary caught some great ball and it was his aerial ability that had a huge part to play in two of their goals, the third putting them six ahead at the time.

The win now puts Bantry in pole position to top the group, with the losers facing Aghada next.

Murphy opened the scoring with Murray getting Bantry off the mark. Castletownbere then started to dominate with two more from Murphy, along with a white flag from Tomás Murphy making it 0-4 to 0-1.

Murphy hit three more, before the first of the Bantry goals come, courtesy of Ruairí Deane, which saw the sides go in level: 1-6 to 0-9.

Kevin and Arthur Coakley raised white flags to put Bantry in front, with Murphy and Jason Walsh responding

A great ball from Deane set up Paddy Cronin for Bantry’s second goal as they led 2-8 to 0-11 after 40 minutes.

Three minutes later they got their third goal, this time Arthur Coakley raising a green flag. Coakley pointed from a free to extend their lead, but then they had David Daly black-carded in the 45th minute and it nearly cost them dearly.

While he was off, Castletownbere hit six without reply to tie it up, James Harrington and Fenner getting two each in that spell.

Coakley put Bantry back in front with Fenner equalising from a free but Bantry had one last attack and Murray got the vital score.

Scorers for Bantry: A Coakley 1-4 (0-1 f), R Deane 1-1, P Cronin 1-0, D Murray 0-3, K Coakley 0-2, S O’Leary 0-1 f.

Castletownbere: G Murphy 0-8 (0-3 f), F Fenner 0-5 (0-4 f), J Harrington 0-2, T Murphy, J Walsh, A O’Sullivan, D Hanley 0-1 each.

BANTRY: S Murray; S Thornton, T Cronin, C Power; K Harrington, D Daly, F Barry; E Minihane, S O’Leary; R Deane, K Coakley, S Keevers; D Murray, A Coakley, P Cronin.

Sub: S Coughlan for F Barry (40).

CASTLETOWNBERE: C O’Donoghue; L Harrington, D Dunne, J Rosales; J O’Neill, S McCarthy, T Collins; A O’Sullivan, F Fenner; O Byrne, D Fenton, D Hanley; G Murphy, T Murphy, L Kelly.

Subs: J Walsh for D Fenton (h-t), J Harrington for O Byrne (35), B Murphy for T Murphy (45), R Dillane for J Walsh (60).

Referee: John Ryan, Macroom.