Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 18:53

PIFC: Bantry beat Castletownbere thanks to Daniel Murray's late point

A huge crowd in Adrigole were served up a pulsating clash where a draw would probably have been the right result
PIFC: Bantry beat Castletownbere thanks to Daniel Murray's late point

Bantry Blues' Arthur Coakley hit a goal against Castletownbere. Picture: Larry Cummins

Rory Noonan

Bantry 3-11 Castletownbere 0-19

IT took an injury-time point from Daniel Murray for Bantry to see them come out on top in their Bon Secours PIFC clash with Castletownbere at Adrigole.

Both sides had enjoyed their periods of dominance over the 60 minutes but Bantry’s ability to get goals at critical times was huge.

For the large crowd gathered it was a highly entertaining game. For Castletownbere, Gary Murphy, in particular, can consider himself very unlucky to be on the losing side. Shane McCarthy and Andrew O’Sullivan were also in good form.

Bantry midfield Sean O’Leary caught some great ball and it was his aerial ability that had a huge part to play in two of their goals, the third putting them six ahead at the time.

The win now puts Bantry in pole position to top the group, with the losers facing Aghada next.

Murphy opened the scoring with Murray getting Bantry off the mark. Castletownbere then started to dominate with two more from Murphy, along with a white flag from Tomás Murphy making it 0-4 to 0-1.

Murphy hit three more, before the first of the Bantry goals come, courtesy of Ruairí Deane, which saw the sides go in level: 1-6 to 0-9.

Kevin and Arthur Coakley raised white flags to put Bantry in front, with Murphy and Jason Walsh responding

A great ball from Deane set up Paddy Cronin for Bantry’s second goal as they led 2-8 to 0-11 after 40 minutes.

Three minutes later they got their third goal, this time Arthur Coakley raising a green flag. Coakley pointed from a free to extend their lead, but then they had David Daly black-carded in the 45th minute and it nearly cost them dearly.

While he was off, Castletownbere hit six without reply to tie it up, James Harrington and Fenner getting two each in that spell.

Coakley put Bantry back in front with Fenner equalising from a free but Bantry had one last attack and Murray got the vital score.

Scorers for Bantry: A Coakley 1-4 (0-1 f), R Deane 1-1, P Cronin 1-0, D Murray 0-3, K Coakley 0-2, S O’Leary 0-1 f.

Castletownbere: G Murphy 0-8 (0-3 f), F Fenner 0-5 (0-4 f), J Harrington 0-2, T Murphy, J Walsh, A O’Sullivan, D Hanley 0-1 each.

BANTRY: S Murray; S Thornton, T Cronin, C Power; K Harrington, D Daly, F Barry; E Minihane, S O’Leary; R Deane, K Coakley, S Keevers; D Murray, A Coakley, P Cronin.

Sub: S Coughlan for F Barry (40).

CASTLETOWNBERE: C O’Donoghue; L Harrington, D Dunne, J Rosales; J O’Neill, S McCarthy, T Collins; A O’Sullivan, F Fenner; O Byrne, D Fenton, D Hanley; G Murphy, T Murphy, L Kelly.

Subs: J Walsh for D Fenton (h-t), J Harrington for O Byrne (35), B Murphy for T Murphy (45), R Dillane for J Walsh (60).

Referee: John Ryan, Macroom.

More in this section

Westmeath v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship preliminary round quarter-final Cork look for a new U20 hurling manager after Donal O'Mahony's senior move
Duhallow JAHC: Early goal crucial as Kilbrin pip Newmarket Duhallow JAHC: Early goal crucial as Kilbrin pip Newmarket
Cork City unlucky to lose again in the Women's National League Cork City unlucky to lose again in the Women's National League
pifccork gaa
<p>The Beara squad who won the Cork Senior Football Championship in 1997, following a replay. Picture: George Hatchell</p>

Beara GAA launch fundraising drive to support Crowley family

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more