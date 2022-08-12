SAFC: Conor Flanagan grabs draw for Clyda against Newmarket

Clyda Rovers 1-14 Newmarket 1-14

CONOR Flanagan held his nerve to curl over an angled free in the 68th minute to rescue a draw for Clyda Rovers in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC second round at Kanturk on Friday night.

With it came a valuable point as the Mourne Abbey men sit top of Group A on three points.

It appeared last year’s Premier intermediate champions Newmarket - who came into the game pointless - were going to get over the line when Cillian Buttimer kicked them into the lead for the first time a minute into stoppage.

But when Darragh Buckley was fouled, Flanagan - who worked his socks off throughout a testing encounter - obliged on a night when Clyda Rovers coach Barry O’Leary was up against his own club.

Clyda did the early running, taking a 1-7 to 0-6 lead to the dressing-room.

Their inside line of Daniel O’Callaghan and Cork underage football prospect Conor Corbett always looked dangerous, and it was O’Callaghan’s goal in the 21st minute that proved to be the difference.

It came as a result of a Flanagan free that came back off the post into the pathway of O’Callaghan.

The Mourne Abbey men stretched their lead to six points at the three-quarter stage, 1-11 to 0-8.

But, the Duhallow side rallied through Conor O’Keeffe and Culloty scores to close within three points. O’Keeffe made no mistake in front of goal in the 50th minute to close the gap to one. Barry O’Connor then achieved parity, 1-12 apiece.

Buttimer looked to have secured the win, only for Flanagan at the death.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: E Walsh 0-5 (0-1 f), D O’Callaghan 1-1 (0-1 45), C Flanagan 0-4 (0-3 f), C Corbett 0-2, C O’Sullivan, D Cooney 0-1 each.

Newmarket: C O’Keeffe 1-6 (0-2 f), D Culloty 0-5 (0-1 f), B O’Connor, P Allen, C Buttimer 0-1 each.

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy; A Walsh, C Kenny (c), M Forde; J Buckley, S Kelly, C O’Sullivan; N Hanley, K Graham; C Flanagan, E Walsh, D Cooney; C Corbett, D O’Callaghan, P Kissane.

Subs: D Buckley for S Kelly (38 inj), C Buckley for N Hanley (45), C Walsh for J Buckley (50), K Coffey for K Graham (55), C O’Reilly for D Cooney (59).

NEWMARKET: N O’Connor; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; TJ Brosnan (c), G Forde, B Daly; A Browne, M Cottrell; D O’Keeffe, D Culloty, K O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, C Browne, B O’Connor.

Subs: D Norton for B Daly (36), D Cottrell for K O’Sullivan (45), C Buttimer for G Forde (55) P Browne for TJ Brosnan (59), T Ryan for A Browne (bs 64).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).