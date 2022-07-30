Premier League: A season like no other to come

The Premier League season returns early this year, with the summer sun still high in the sky, albeit mostly behind the clouds, and the Charity Shield taking to the field even before August is a pup.
Denied our usual summer World Cup, it has probably got most of us heightened with anticipation for the return of competitive football on our TVs. But the Fifa elephant in the room, the aforementioned World Cup, makes predicting who will claim the Premier League a bit of a minefield.
From the middle of November to nearly Christmas week, the Premier League's best players will depart for the Middle East to work for their countries, and how that impacts the 2022-2023 Premier League trophy's final destination makes predicting even harder than usual.
But here goes anyway.
The Cherries bring little except a great home atmosphere to the Premier League table. It's hard to see them not finishing in the last three.
Joe Rothwell.
20th.
: The arrival of Gabriel Jesus gives the Gunners a good shot this year, but there's still a lot for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to do to get this side into the top four.
Gabriel Jesus.
fifth.
Boss, Steven Gerrard has done a lot of good business off-season and they may spring a few surprises.
Phillipe Coutinho
11th
The London side battled well to survive last year. It may be a bridge too far this season to survive again.
Ben Mee
18th
Stayed up like I predicted last season and I think they will continue to progress this season.
: Shane Duffy.
13th.
Thomas Tuchel still seems to be struggling to find his goalscorer after the mess that was the Romelu Lukaku situation last season. Can Raheem Stirling do the business?
: Kalidou Koulibaly.
Fourth.
Patrick Viera continues to impress at Palace. And the progress looks set to continue.
Wilfried Zaha.
Ninth.
: The Toffees nearly dropped out of the division last season. Frank Lampard will have a small window to prove he can stop the rot.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
14th.
Impressed in their promotion from the Championship, but don't look like they've added enough to the squad to survive.
Ivan Cavaleiro.
19th.
Another team lucky to get away with the drop last season. Still, a lot of work is needed. But there are worse sides here.
Patrick Bamford.
15th.
Brendan Rodgers' side blew hot and cold last season, expect much the same this season.
Jamie Vardy.
Eighth.
Jurgen Klopp is without Sadio Mané and we all wait to see if Darwin Núñez can fill the Senegalese' boots. It may be the difference between second or first.
Mo Salah.
: First.
Pep Guardiola and City have taken four Premier League titles in five years. Do not be surprised if they make it five from six. Still, the Champions League must be Guardiola's main target again.
Erling Haaland.
Second.
Erik ten Hag has his hands full and will need time to get the giants back competitive.
Christiano Ronaldo?
Sixth.
The oil money experiment continues on course. Time will tell what success it will bring. But not just yet for the Geordies.
Chris Wood.
10th.
Back in the top flight for the first time in 23 years, they do not look great but maybe being back where they enjoyed so much success will inspire them.
Wayne Hennessy.
17th.
More of the same from The Saints, who thread water most seasons. They look like a side either on the verge of making a great breakthrough or about to get relegated.
.
16th.
Some great buys in the transfer window will see them make advances this season with Antonio Conte's side set to make a challenge on the top four and maybe beyond.
Son Heung-min.
Third.
The Eastenders and boss David Moyes impressed again last season with their seventh-place finish. But have they the resources and aptitude to take the next step?
Michail Antonio.
Seventh.
The midland side are still looking to find the form they had under Nuno Espírito Santo, before his eye was grabbed by greener pastures. But they did show signs of recovery towards the end of last season, which looks exciting.
Raúl Jiménez.
12th.