Premier SFC: Castlehaven get the better of Clonakilty

Castlehaven 0-10 Clonakilty 1-5

An attritional West Cork derby went the way of Castlehaven at Rosscarbery on Sunday evening as they prevailed against Clonakilty in their Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC opener.

In this clash of the last two beaten finalists, the Haven went in leading by 0-7 to 0-2 after a first half in which they were superior once they got going. Seán McEvoy struck for a Clonakilty goal on the resumption to erode that advantage but the lead was never less than two points at any stage.

Even so, that wasn’t a comfort as the Haven faced late Clon pressure and goalkeeper Anthony Seymour had to be alert to save a fisted Joe Grimes effort from a dropping delivery by sub Brian White.

That led to a 45 but it came to nought and the Haven’s two points to spare translated to two points in the Group C table, setting things up nicely for the clash with Nemo Rangers – who beat Newcestown – in Clonakilty in three weeks’ time.

When the Haven review this, they will be happier with the first-half display but there was a spirited resolve shown in the second period to ensure that they were not reeled in. Brian Hurley finished with six points and, though he missed two frees when they sought second-half breathing space, a good run and point as the game seeped into injury time put them 0-10 to 1-4 in front.

Mark Collins and Conor Cahalane held the upper hand at midfield for much of the game, though Clon did find some joy there in the final quarter after Cahalane’s departure. In defence, John O’Regan put in a tireless shift.

Clon, who face Newcestown next in what is likely to be a game that sees the loser eliminated, missed the attacking incisiveness of Dara Ó Sé, who has returned home to An Ghaeltacht in Kerry. Conor Daly showed up well in attack for them until his late injury-enforced departure, while Tom Clancy tried to curb Brian Hurley as best he could – though the Haven felt that such efforts weren’t always legal.

Daly had Clon ahead within 45 seconds and he finished a nice move in the tenth minute to put them back in front after Damien Cahalane had equalised with a booming effort, but that proved to be the last time the men from the Brewery Town had the lead.

While they were forced lateral at times as Clon filtered back well, the Haven showed good patience and were rewarded with six straight points between the 13th and 32ns minutes, with Michael Hurley scoring a fine effort after good work by Collins while wing-back Conor Nolan, played in by Cathal Maguire, fired over when a goal might have resulted. Brian Hurley added the frees and a five-point interval lead looked healthy.

However, within two minutes of the restart, Clon’s fightback had a kickstart. In one of the many moves where goalkeeper Mark White drove forward, his brother Seán found Daly, who claimed a mark and fed centre-back Eoghan Deasy wide on the right. He did well to secure possession and when he played the ball across, McEvoy was there to turn it home.

Clon enjoyed good territory after that but couldn’t reduce the lead and Brian Hurley moved the Haven three clear again with a free after he was fouled. On 47, Daly had a superb score after Grimes and David Lowney combined well and two minutes later, they almost had a second goal.

It was goalkeeper White who had the opportunity, making a goalward run as Grimes sent in a delivery which Ross Mannix broke but, though the net rattled, the ball was just outside after a great Seymour save and the resultant 45 from White finished wide, too.

Michael Hurley and Brian White – a free with his first touch – exchanged points down the stretch before Brian Hurley’s sixth and final one of the night.

Grimes replied in injury time to cut the deficit to two – while it may not have proven to be the platform for a late winner, it could yet be of import in terms of scoring difference.

Conor Cahalane, Castlehaven, breaking past Clonakilty players Ross Mannix and David Looney. Picture: Dan Linehan

Scorers for Castlehaven: B Hurley 0-6 (0-4 f), M Hurley 0-2, C Nolan, D Cahalane 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: S McEvoy 1-0, C Daly 0-3 (0-1 f), J Grimes, B White (f) 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Walsh, S Walsh; C Nolan, R Maguire, D Cahalane; M Collins, C Cahalane; A Whelton, C Maguire, R Whelton; J Cahalane, B Hurley, M Hurley.

Subs: R Minihane for R Whelton (40), T O’Mahony for D Cahalane (45, injured), C O’Driscoll for C Cahalane (48), K O’Donovan for C Maguire (57), D Cahalane for A Whelton (60).

CLONAKILTY: M White; M Shanley, T Clancy, D Peet; S White, E Deasy, O Bancroft; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; J O’Mahony, D Lowney, G Barry; C Daly, R Mannix, J O’Mahony.

Subs: F Murphy for McEvoy, C Kenneally for Bancroft (both 54), B White for Daly (59, injured).

Referee: J O’Regan (Lough Rovers).