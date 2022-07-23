Clyda Rovers edge out Ilen as Conor Corbett marks his return with a goal

Clyda Rovers 1-13 Ilen Rovers 1-12

IT was Clyda who were smiling after the clash of the Rovers in the first round of the Bon Secours SAFC at Kilmurry.

A late pointed free from full-forward Daniel O’Callaghan secured the points for them, in a game that was close all through and it would have been no great surprise to see honours even at the end of play.

But credit to O’Callaghan he coolly slotted over the long distance free from a difficult angle to secure the points for his side in a highly entertaining tie.

Both sides had some top-class performances with Dan MacEoin the pick of the Ilen side and for the winners, the likes of Eoin Walsh and Chris Kenny were in top form. Special mention must also be made of Paudie Kissane, who at a touch over 40 was superb and was full of running at the end of the 60 minutes as he was at the start.

Clyda Rovers' Paudie Kissane tackles Ilen Rovers Sean O'Donovan during the Bon Secours Cork SAFC at Kilmurry. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

For Clyda the introduction of Cork star Conor Corbett, after 41 minutes, was telling. Due to injury he hadn’t played since the Cork loss to Tipperary in the Munster final last year but with his first touch he found the back of the net and he also added a point from a mark to play his part in their win.

Sean O’Donovan opened the scoring for Ilen, with Conor Flanagan replying at the other end.

Flanagan got their second, with O’Donovan and Conor O’Driscoll raising white flags to put Ilen back in front.

MacEoin was amongst the Ilen scorers as was Walsh at the other end as the sides were back on level terms, 0-5 apiece, after 28 minutes.

Walsh got the last score of the first half to see Clyda leading by 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

O’Callaghan stretched their lead before Ilen hit back with two from MacEoin, and scores from O’Donovan and Adrian O’Driscoll to make it 0-10 to 0-8.

Corbett then made his way on and a brilliant ball from Walsh set him up for the game’s opening goal as he found the back of the net with his first touch after coming on.

But Ilen didn’t falter and they worked the ball down the pitch as McEoin raised a green flag at the other end to make it 1-10 to 1-9.

Both sides missed a number of chances before a free from O’Callaghan had the sides level again, with Walsh pointing from the restart to put Clyda back in front.

MacEoin levelled it in the 56th minute before Corbett caught a great ball to score after calling a mark. Again MacEoin replied for Ilen to make it 1-12 each deep into injury time.

But Clyda had one last attack and when they were awarded a free O’Callaghan slotted over a pressure kick to see them take the points.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: C Corbett 1-1 (0-1 m), E Walsh 0-4 (0-1 f), D O’Callaghan 0-3 f, C Flanagan 0-2 f, K Graham, N Hanley, C O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Ilen Rovers: D MacEoin 1-6 (0-3 f), S O’Donovan 0-4 (0-1 f), C O’Driscoll, A O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy; A Walsh, C Kenny, D Buckley; C O’Reilly, P Kissane, M Forde; N Hanley, K Graham; C O’Sullivan, C Flanagan, D Cooney; E Walsh, D O’Callaghan, C Buckley.

Subs: D Walsh for C Buckley (24 inj), C Corbett for M Forde (41), K Coffey for D Cooney (52), C Walsh for C Flanagan (58).

ILEN ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; P Minihane, S Minihane, S Carey; E O’Neill, D Collins, C O’Driscoll; P O’Driscoll, D Hegarty; J Collins, K Lynch, M Sheehy; D McEoin, S O’Donovan, B Collins.

Subs: A O’Driscoll for K Lynch (41), A Holland for B Collins (52).

Referee: Pat O’Leary, Kilmurry.