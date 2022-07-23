SAFC: O'Donovan Rossa lay down an early marker against Newmarket

O’Donovan Rossa 3-16 Newmarket 1-10

O'DONOVAN Rossa recorded a comprehensive opening day victory in the Bon Secours Cork Senior A Football Championship against Newmarket in Macroom on Saturday.

This was a fine outing for Skibbereen and a strong early statement of intent for what they hope will be a very fruitful championship campaign ahead.

Newmarket had a memorable 2021 after winning the Cork PIFC crown in dramatic late fashion against Kanturk but this outing showed that they will have improvement to do in making the step up to the SAFC grade level.

O’Donovan Rossa showed an attitude and desire from the outset that they will hope can be consistently produced over the coming months.

The opening stages were quite tight and eagerly contested. But gradually O’Donovan Rossa took over in the driving seat.

Elliot Connolly slotted over a fine score to help get O’Donovan Rossa off the mark, with Newmarket responding in kind through a well-taken early point from Conor O’Keeffe to level it up at 0-2 at 12 minutes.

However, this was to be the last occasion in the game in which the sides were level. For the remainder of the opening half, O’Donovan Rossa well and truly took over.

Kevin Davis kept his cool and slotted over a pair of well-taken frees. This was to be added to by scores through Dylan Hourihane, which was an impressively taken point from long distance, added to with a Donal Óg Hodnett effort.

O’Donovan Rossa ended the half continuing on the front foot, with further points coming from Brian Crowley, Hourihane and Kevin Davis.

Newmarket were already facing an uphill battle at this stage and that was made even tougher on the half-hour mark.

That is because David Shannon clinically found the back of the net to put the finishing touches to a well-orchestrated move.

At half time O’Donovan Rossa led 1-11 to the 0-3 of Newmarket, with the Premier Intermediate Football Champions of last year facing a mammoth uphill battle.

In the second half, it was a case of O’Donovan Rossa keeping up the pressure and that duly resulted in further scores. Thomas Hegarty kept his cool and split the posts for the West Cork side.

With 34 minutes played, O’Donovan Rossa found the back of the net for a second occasion. Donal Óg Hodnett successfully hit the target with a powerful drilled strike, with Davis then pointing to ensure his side were in comprehensive control.

Despite being well behind on the scoreboard, Newmarket to their credit kept going right until the very end. They found the back of the net themselves courtesy of a finish by Browne.

Cathal Browne hammers home his goal from O'Donovan Rossa's Daniel Hazel. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

That proved only to be a consolation and did little to alter the outcome.

O’Donovan Rossa grabbed a third goal midway through the second half thanks to Elliot Connolly's neat finish.

As the finishing line in this opening championship outing approached, there was little sign of O’Donovan Rossa letting up.

Davis kept up what was a fine individual performance and pointed with another free in the 48th minute.

O’Donovan Rossa got late scores before the referee Peter O’Leary blew his full-time whistle, as Davis and Shannon put the ball over the crossbar successfully.

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis 0-8 (0-4 f), D Shannon 1-2, D Óg Hodnett, E Connolly 1-1 each, D Hourihane 0-2, B Crowley, T Hegarty 0-1 each.

Newmarket: C O’Keeffe 0-7 (0-6 f), C Browne 1-0, D Culloty 0-2 (0-1 f) , B O’Connor 0-1.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, D Hazel; M Collins, P Crowley, O Lucey; D Óg Hodnett, D Shannon; B Crowley, N Daly, E Connolly; D Hourihane, K Davis, T Hegarty.

Sub: K Hurley for Hegarty (44).

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, G Forde, P Allen; TJ Brosnan, A Ryan, P Browne; M Cottrell, C Browne; D O’Keeffe, D Culloty, K O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe, B O’Connor, D Cottrell.

Subs: N O’Connor for O’Keeffe (23), J Ryan for O’Keeffe, B Daly for Ryan (both h-t), T Ryan for M Cottrell (48), D Norton for P Browne (50).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).