SAFC: Tomás Dennehy goal separates Kiskeam and Bandon

Kiskeam 1-10 Bandon 0-10

KISKEAM availed of a collective effort to hit winning ways at the expense of a brave Bandon effort in the opening round to the Bon Secours SAFC at a damp Clondrohid.

Sharper and better balanced, Kiskeam were up for the job and when it mattered most, they found the kick to take them home. However a rousing Bandon comeback in the second half came close to pulling the game out of the fire, Kiskeam, thankful to a first-half goal from Tomás Dennehy that ultimately divided the sides.

Kiskeam took charge early on and received a confidence boost on excellent points by Tom O’Sullivan. Though Michael Cahalane opened Bandon’s account, Kiskeam looked more creative from the efforts of AJ O’Connor, Shane Carroll, Jack Daly, Thomas Casey and Sean O’Sullivan.

And Kiskeam appeared to be in the driving seat, midfielder Dennehy reacting to a rebound to goal from close range. Though Barry Collins posted back-to-back points for the men in white, Kiskeam dictated the pace for a clear 1-5 to 0-3 advantage at the interval.

Bandon restarted the second half with a forceful blast, points from Mattie McNamara, Jonathon Mulcahy and Barry Collins cut the arrears to two. However, Kiskeam answered with Casey and Daniel Fitzgerald landing a trio of points.

Again Bandon stubbornly refused to surrender, Darren Crowley, McNamara and Collins' points ensured a gripping finish. However, Still Kiskeam refused to panic, winning a number of crucial turnovers to hold onto their crucial lead.

For Kiskeam, having been involved in a competitive Group last season and failing to advance from the group stages, the perfect start to the 2022 campaign allows optimistic hopes ahead of a meeting against Beál Ghaorthaidh.

Plenty of food for thought for Bandon, their immediate attention switches to a local derby in the Co. SAHC on a meeting against neighbours Valley Rovers next weekend followed by a meeting against Inniscarra before a return to football and an all-West Cork meeting with Dohenys.

Scorers for Kiskeam: T Casey 0-4 (0-1 45), S O’Sullivan 0-3, T Dennehy 1-0, T O’Sullivan, D Fitzgerald, D Scannell 0-1 each.

Bandon: B Collins 0-5 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), M McNamara 0-2, M Cahalane, J Mulcahy, D Crowley 0-1 each.

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O’Connor; C Murphy, A J O’Connor, K O’Connor; T Dennehy, M Casey; J Daly, T Casey, D Fitzgerald; D Scannell, S O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan.

Subs: M Herlihy for M Caseyn (42), A Dennehy for S O’Sullivan (59), D Murphy for J Daly (59).

BANDON: P Prendergast; C Burke, B Crowley, E McSweeney; T Desmond, D Crowley, R Long; P Murphy, C O’Mahony; C McCarthy, J Mulcahy, C Long; M Cahalane, B Collins, M McNamara.

Subs: C Calnan for C McCarthy (h-t), S Calnan for C Long (50).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).