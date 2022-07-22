SAFC: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh draw level with the last kick against Dohenys

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 0-13 Dohenys 1-10

CONCHUIR Ó Loinsigh salvaged a draw for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh after he converted a 45 with the last kick of the game to seal a deserved draw for the Gaeltacht side.

The draw was a fair result following an exciting first-round game with several top displays from players on both teams. Eoin Lavers and Fionn Herlihy greatly impressed for the Dohenys, while Donagh Seartan and Conchuir Ó Loinsigh were very prominent for Béal Átha.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh started brightly and held a deserved four-point lead after 18 minutes with Aindrias Ó Coinceannáin notching two of their points.

The Dohenys reduced the arrears with points from Johnny Kelly and Gavin Farr before they levelled proceedings in the 26th minute following a great goal from Mark Buckley.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh finished the half brightly and a point in the 34th minute from D Mac Tomáis ensured they held a one-point lead at the interval, 0-8 to 1-4.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh opened the scoring in the second half to move two points clear, but the Dohenys levelled instantly following points from Herlihy and Farr. The game was nip and tuck for the remainder of the game with the lead changing hands on numerous occasions.

Dohenys notched two successive points in the closing stages through Fionn Herlihy and Keith White which moved them one point clear in the 58th minute.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh finished strongly and Conchuir Ó Loinsigh was calmness personified as he nonchalantly converted a 45 in the second minute of injury time.

Scorers for Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh: D Seartan 0-3, C Ó Loinsigh 0-3 (0-1 45), B Seartan 0-3 (2f), A Ó Coinceannáin 0-2 f, D Mac Tomáis 0-2.

Dohenys: F Herlihy 0-3, G Farr 0-3 f, M Buckley 1-0, J Kelly, M Quinn 0-1, J Collins 0-1, K White 0-1f.

BÉAL ÁTHAN GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, N Ó Laoire; C Ó Duinnín, M Ó Riordáin, L Ó Críodáin; A Ó Coinceannáin, C Ó Loinsigh; D Mac Tomáis, D Seartan, L Seartan; D O Ceallachain, L Ó Conchúir, B Seartan.

Subs: A Ó Loinsigh for L Ó Conchúir (50), s Ó Tuama for L Ó Críodáin (51), S Ó Luasa for D O Ceallachain (60).

DOHENYS: S Daly, J Farrell, S Daly, D Rice, J Collins, J McCarthy, B O’Donovan, C O’Donovan, J Kelly, M Quinn, F Herlihy, E Lavers, G Farr, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: D Collins for B O’Donovan (40), R Coakley for G Farr (46), D Collins for M Quinn (60).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).