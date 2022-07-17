Junior B joy for Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas after cracking clash with Fr O'Neill's

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas 2-13 Fr O'Neill's 1-9

DIARMUID Ó Mathúnas secured the Cork Junior B Football Championship following this deserved victory over Fr O’Neill’s at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

This was a performance full of belief and desire from Mathúnas, as they were strong value for their win.

It took just 26 seconds for the opening score of the contest to arrive as Mathúnas slotted over through a Kevin O’Donovan point, which was added to by another point from Jamie Lucey.

Fr O’Neill’s, who had a number of their well-established hurlers that will be playing in the Cork SAHC in the coming weeks on show, had a great chance to find the back of the net a few minutes later. Billy Dunne was unable to convert from a decent position though.

The club from the Carbery division had the early momentum. Points from Conor O’Sullivan and Jack O’Callaghan saw Mathúnas lead 0-4 to 0-0 with 14 minutes played.

Fr O’Neill’s opened their scoring account courtesy of a score through Kevin O’Sullivan in the 15th minute, with Sean Crowley responding in kind with a bullet of a point for Mathúnas.

Midway through the first half Fr O’Neill’s grew into the contest. They found the back of the net through a close-range finish from O’Sullivan which found the net via a deflection off a Mathúnas defender. Paudie McMahon then slotted over to edge O’Neill’s ahead.

But Mathúnas responded in kind with a goal of their own, with Patrick Crowley blasting home from close range after the ball fell kindly to him.

At the half time break the score was level at 1-5 apiece and this final was still very much in the melting point.

Mathúnas commenced the second half with intent. Conor O’Sullivan showcased his accuracy in front of the posts with a pair of well-taken scores in the opening stages upon the restart.

While Matthew Draper maintained his composure to put Mathúnas into a three-point lead in the 38th minute of action.

Diarmuid Ó'Mathunas' Mathew Draper shoots past Fr O'Neill's Colm Swayne. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A response from Fr O'Neill's was forthcoming and they slotted over the bar once more when Jason Hankard pointed.

But the determination from Mathúnas continued to remain in full evidence. Draper got another score for his side to keep their momentum going.

When Jack O’Callaghan got two points in a row, one from play and also one from a free, Mathúnas were ahead 1-11 to the 1-6 of Fr O’Neill’s with 47 minutes played on the clock.

Heading into the closing stages, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas' desire for victory saw them see off the best efforts of the Imokilly outfit. A Daniel Harrington close-range free reduced the deficit and kept hopes of a Fr O’Neill’s victory alive.

With 52 minutes gone Mathúnas converted with a cracking point from close distance by Ronan McCarthy, as his side at this stage had the taste of championship success well within touching distance.

Fr O’Neill’s though ensured this contest was still very much up for grabs with only three minutes of normal time remaining. Billy Dunne slotted over a brace of points in succession to leave the score at Mathúnas 1-12 to Fr O’Neill’s 1-9.

But the spoils belonged to Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas. They ensured that the championship crown was to be heading back their direction with a late goal in the final minute of normal time, with Crowley getting the final touch home via a deflection for an own goal.

Scorers for Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: P Crowley 2-0, C O’Sullivan, J O’Callaghan (0-1 f) 0-3 each, S Crowley, M Draper 0-2 each, R McCarthy, K O’Donovan, J Lucey 0-1 each.

Fr O'Neill's: K O’Sullivan 1-2, B Dunne 0-4, P McMahon, J Hankard, D Harrington (f) 0-1 each.

DIARMUID Ó MATHÚNAS: G O’Leary; P O'Driscoll, R McCarthy, N Hillard; B Lordan, S Crowley, S Hennessy; G O’Donovan, K O’Donovan; C O’Sullivan, M Draper, T Lordan; J Lucey, P Crowley, J O’Callaghan.

Subs: J Hillard for O'Driscoll (11, inj), R Lucey for J Lucey (49).

FR O'NEILL'S: D O’Reilly; R Kenneally, N Griffin, M Millerick; J Barry, Joe Millerick, John Millerick; K O’Sullivan, P Hassett; P McMahon, J Hankard, T Millerick; B Dunne, D Harrington, E Motherway.

Subs: P Butler for Joe Millerick (36), S McAuley for Barry (41), B Kenneally for Griffin (52), C Swayne for Harrington (53), D O’Neill for John Millerick (55).

Referee: Luke Knight (Kilmurry).